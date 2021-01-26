Hibernian vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Rangers continue their charge towards the Scottish Premier League title as they travel to Easter Road to take on Hibernian on Wednesday night.

Hibernian are actually one of only three teams to take league points off Rangers this season. Steven Gerrard's side played out a 2-2 draw against them on their last visit in September.

In their last game, Rangers thrashed Ross County 5-0, with five different goalscorers along the way. That was just the kind of reaction Gerrard would have hoped for after they dropped points away to Motherwell in the game before that, which finished 1-1.

Rangers are currently 23 points ahead of Celtic at the top of the SPL, even though they have played three games more than their Glasgow rivals at this point.

Our @Spfl season so far:



👉 25 Games Unbeaten

👉 22 Wins

👉 100% Record at Ibrox

👉 65 Goals Scored

👉 7 Goals Conceded

👉 19 Clean Sheets

👉 16 Different Goalscorers



📅 Next Up, Hibernian (A) pic.twitter.com/b2KcFYeKTD — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 24, 2021

Hibernian are currently fourth, with 40 points from 24 games. On Saturday, they lost in the Scottish League Cup semifinal, as St. Johnstone breezed past them with a 3-0 victory.

In their last league game, they snapped a four-game winless run with a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Hibernian vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have won 47 of the last 77 games that they have played against Hibernian, losing only 16 of those games. In total, 14 matches between these two teams have been drawn in that period.

Advertisement

These two teams last met on Boxing Day, when a solitary Ianis Hagi goal was enough for Rangers to win 1-0.

Hibernian form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Rangers form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Hibernian vs Rangers team news

Hibernian

Hibernian will be without midfielder Joe Newell, who has a groin injury. Meanwhile, defender Sean Mackie is also ruled out, as he has a thigh injury.

Injured: Joe Newell, Sean Mackie

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers

Rangers will finally have Ryan Jack available to start, after the Scottish international midfielder came off the bench and scored against Ross County.

😁 Jack is Back



⏰ 7pm for your latest episode of Inside Ibrox on @RangersTV. pic.twitter.com/6g69arNyGs — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 25, 2021

Kemar Roofe is back from injury, but midfielder Scott Arfield remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

Injured: Nikola Katic, Scott Arfield

Suspended: None

Hibernian vs Rangers Predicted XI

Hibernian Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ofir Marciano; Paul McGinn, Ryan Porteous, Paul Hanlon, Josh Doig; Martin Boyle, Joe Newell, Mellker Halberg, Kyle Magennis; Kevin Nisbet, Jamie Gullan

Advertisement

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

Hibernian vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers didn't let that draw against Motherwell affect them, and went on to dispatch Ross County in the game after that.

We are predicting that Gerrard's side will use that momentum to brush aside Hibernian in this game.

Prediction: Hibernian 0-2 Rangers