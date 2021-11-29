Hibernian vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Hibernian and Rangers will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 16 fixture on Wednesday.

The two sides will be looking to build on their wins over the weekend. The hosts secured a 2-1 comeback victory away to St. Johnstone, with Kevin Nisbet and Jamie Murphy scoring in the final seven minutes to help their side secure maximum points.

Rangers were 3-1 victors over Livingston away from home. Scott Arfield, Fashion Sakal and Nigeria international Joe Aribo all got on the scoresheet for the defending champions.

The win helped the 'Gers' maintain their four-point advantage at the summit of the standings while Hibernian climbed to sixth, having garnered 18 points from 13 matches.

Hibernian vs Rangers Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 81 occasions in the past and Rangers have a significantly better record in previous matches played.

The capital side have 50 wins to their name while Hibs were victorious on 17 occasions with 14 matches ending in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came a week ago when Hibernian secured a shock 3-1 away victory in the semifinal of the Scottish League Cup. Martin Boyle scored a first-half hat-trick to send his side into the final against Celtic.

Hibernian form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Hibernian vs Rangers Team News

Hibernian

Daniel MacKay (ankle), Melker Hallberg (knee), Sean Mackie (foot) and Kyle Magennis (knock) are all unavailable for selection. Christian Doidge and Martin Boyle are suspended for the game.

Injuries: Daniel MacKay, Melker Hallberg, Sean Mackie, Kyle Magennis

Suspension: Christian Doidge, Martin Boyle

Rangers

Nnamdi Ofoborh and Filip Helander are still ruled out with heart and knee issues respectively. Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun are also unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Nnamdi Ofoborh, Filip Helander, Kemar Roofe, Leon Balogun

Suspension: None

Hibernian vs Rangers Predicted XI

Hibernian Predicted XI (4-5-1): Matt Macey (GK); Josh Doig, Paul Hanlon, Ryan Porteous, Paul McGinn; Jamie Murphy, Joe Newell, Alex Gogic, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Josh Campbell; Kevin Nisbet

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Fashion Sakala

Hibernian vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers are back in their groove with consecutive morale-boosting victories on the continent and domestically.

The visitors will also be looking to avenge their shock defeat to Hibernian on home turf last weekend and we are backing the defending champions to go all out for victory.

Prediction: Hibernian 1-3 Rangers

Edited by Peter P