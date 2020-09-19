Hibernian vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | SPFL 2020-21

Scottish Premier League leaders Rangers are back in action on Sunday when they travel to Edinburgh to face Hibernian at Easter Road.
Rangers are off to a great start in the league, winning six of the first seven games, while drawing the other.
Steven Gerrard's side are still yet to concede a league goal so far, and concede about three shots on average per game. They are currently three points ahead of their bitter rivals Celtic, having played one game more than them.
Hibernian vs Rangers Head-to-Head
Rangers have faced Hibernian 75 times, and have won 46 of those, having lost only 16 times.
In terms of the current form, Rangers are close to perfection after the opening seven games. Defensively, they are as good as anyone in the continent, having not yet conceded a goal seven games into the season.
Hibernian are third in the Scottish Premier League, and could go level on points with Rangers, with a win from this game.
Hibernian Form Guide - W-L-W-D-W
Rangers Form Guide - W-W-W-D-W
Hibernian vs Rangers Team News
Rangers
Rangers boss Gerrard has no new injury worries to deal with, when compared to their previous game, when they beat Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 in a Europa League qualifier.
Jermain Defoe is back, and scored against Lincoln in midweek as well. Croatian defender Nikola Katic is a long-term absentee with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Injured: Nikola Katic
Suspended: None
Hibernian
Jack Ross doesn't really have too many injuries to contend with, and is likely to stick with a starting XI similar to the one that beat St. Mirren 3-0 last week.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Hibernian vs Rangers Predicted XIs
Rangers (4-2-3-1): Jon McLaughlin; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, Steven Davis; Ianis Hagi, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent; Alfredo Morelos
Hibernian (4-4-2): Ofir Marciano, Paul McGinn, Ryan Porteous, Paul Hanlon, Josh Doig, Martin Boyle, Alex Gogic, Joe Newell, Jamie Murphy, Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet
Hibernian vs Rangers Prediction
With no real concerns over unavailability or suspensions to their big players, Rangers come into this game as overwhelming favourites. Even though Hibernian haven't really started their season badly,they come up against a Rangers side already at the peak of their powers, and just refusing to concede goals.
Prediction: Hibernian 0-2 RangersPublished 19 Sep 2020, 15:04 IST