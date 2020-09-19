Hibernian vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | SPFL 2020-21

Scottish Premier League leaders Rangers are back in action on Sunday when they travel to Edinburgh to face Hibernian at Easter Road.

Rangers are off to a great start in the league, winning six of the first seven games, while drawing the other.

Steven Gerrard's side are still yet to concede a league goal so far, and concede about three shots on average per game. They are currently three points ahead of their bitter rivals Celtic, having played one game more than them.

🗣️ @James_Tavernier: "We've got an amazing squad this season and it's only right that it is showing on the pitch how well we are doing because we're pushing each other on every single day on the training pitch."



👉 Read more from the captain: https://t.co/2Ha95DmgFH pic.twitter.com/fDihlV3PSD — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 18, 2020

Hibernian vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have faced Hibernian 75 times, and have won 46 of those, having lost only 16 times.

In terms of the current form, Rangers are close to perfection after the opening seven games. Defensively, they are as good as anyone in the continent, having not yet conceded a goal seven games into the season.

Hibernian are third in the Scottish Premier League, and could go level on points with Rangers, with a win from this game.

Hibernian Form Guide - W-L-W-D-W

Rangers Form Guide - W-W-W-D-W

Hibernian vs Rangers Team News

Rangers

📸 GALLERY: Preparing for Hibs



👉 Check out the full gallery: https://t.co/MkKfD9rQvF pic.twitter.com/GN7tCGGdZY — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 18, 2020

Rangers boss Gerrard has no new injury worries to deal with, when compared to their previous game, when they beat Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 in a Europa League qualifier.

Jermain Defoe is back, and scored against Lincoln in midweek as well. Croatian defender Nikola Katic is a long-term absentee with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Nikola Katic

Suspended: None

Hibernian

Jack Ross doesn't really have too many injuries to contend with, and is likely to stick with a starting XI similar to the one that beat St. Mirren 3-0 last week.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Hibernian vs Rangers Predicted XIs

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Jon McLaughlin; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, Steven Davis; Ianis Hagi, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent; Alfredo Morelos

Hibernian (4-4-2): Ofir Marciano, Paul McGinn, Ryan Porteous, Paul Hanlon, Josh Doig, Martin Boyle, Alex Gogic, Joe Newell, Jamie Murphy, Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet

Hibernian vs Rangers Prediction

With no real concerns over unavailability or suspensions to their big players, Rangers come into this game as overwhelming favourites. Even though Hibernian haven't really started their season badly,they come up against a Rangers side already at the peak of their powers, and just refusing to concede goals.

Prediction: Hibernian 0-2 Rangers