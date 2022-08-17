Hibernian vs Rangers preview, prediction, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2022-23

Hibernian will take on Rangers at Easter Road as they look to get back to winning ways in the Scottish Premier League.

Hibernian come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Livingston. The result meant that they have picked up just four points from their opening three games this season.

The visitors are maintaining pace with leaders Celtic in the upper echelons of the division and are on a three-match winning run. They will look to maintain their early form and stay in touch with the reigning champions.

Hibernian vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Hibernian have won this fixture only twice in their 20 most recent encounters. Rangers have had supreme dominance in this fixture in recent times, winning 10 out of those 20 fixtures.

The recent form also favors the visitors this week.

Hibernian form guide (in the Scottish Premier League): L-D-W

Rangers form guide (in the Scottish Premier League): W-W-W

Hibernian vs Rangers Team News

Hibernian

Kyle Magenis (knee) will be out of this weekend's fixture for Hibernian.

Injured: Kyle Magenis

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Rangers

Kemar Roofe (knock) and Ianis Hagi (knee) are out of contention this weekend due to their respective injuries. The Scottish giants do not have any suspensions ahead of this fixture.

Injured: Kemar Roofe, Ianis Hagi

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Hibernian vs Rangers Predicted XI

Hibernian Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Marshall; Paul Hanlon, Dylan Tait, Ryan Porteous; Josh Doig, Elie Youan, Josh Campbell, Christopher Cadden; Drey Wright; Martin Boyle, Kevin Nisbet

Rangers Predicted XI (5-4-1): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson, John Lundstram, James Tavernier; Glen Kamara, Aaron Ramsey, Scott Wright, Ryan Kent; Joe Ayodele-Aribo

Hibernian vs Rangers Prediction

The hosts will have a hard time overcoming the challenge of Rangers this week. Their past record in this fixture is barely impressive and will not give them much optimism.

Rangers not only have a better squad at their disposal (amidst the injuries), but they also have better form at the moment.

Rangers will be looking to gain some early momentum which is crucial in this division and may ultimately decide the winner. With Celtic confronting the challenge of Hearts, Rangers may sense an opportunity to catapult themselves ahead this weekend.

Rangers are the odds-on favorites to clinch the win.

Prediction: Hibernian 1-3 Rangers

