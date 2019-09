High scoring games headline Day 1 of Subroto Cup U17 Junior Boys

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 20 // 07 Sep 2019, 19:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Esteqlal High School, Afghanistan vs Chitkara International School, Sector-5, Chandigarh

On Day 1 of Subroto Cup International Football tournament U17 Boys’, there was impressive attacking football on display.

The highlight of the day came from the match between Hopewell Elias Higher Secondary School, Shillong, Meghalaya and Sainik School Andhra Pradesh with Meghalaya scoring 16 goals. Wadajied K and Benjamin Diengdoh were the highest scorers for the team with 4 and 3 goals respectively.

In another high scoring encounter in Pool H, Bampather Benegenabari Higher Secondary School, Charaideo, Assam scored 13 goals against zero from The Rajkumar College, Gujarat. Adarsh Das from Assam scored 5 goals to lead the score sheet.

The teams from Bangladesh and Afghanistan on the other hand had a mixed bag of results. Defending champions Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan had an easy match where they defeated Govt. Senior Secondary School, Kavartti Island, Lakshadweep by 6-0. On the other hand, Esteqlal High School, Afghanistan played out a 1-1 draw with Chitkara International School, Sector-5, Chandigarh.

Results for today’s matches -

In Pool A:

11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre, Army Boys – 8 (Tondon 3, Swarneem 3, Birsha, Ronald Singh) bt Govt. Secondary School, Motum (East Siang), Arunachal Pradesh – 0

Springfield School, Wanjing, (Thoubal), Manipur – 1 (Ajit Kumar) bt. Vishvas Nav Sharda Public School, Bhuna, (Fatehabad), Haryana – 0

In Pool B:

Advertisement

SAI, NSEC, Salt Lake, Kolkata played Army Public School, Bhopal. Match abandoned due to weather; to be played on September 9, 2019.

Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School, Block H (Vikaspuri), New Delhi was to play Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Sallaghari (Bhaktapur), Nepal. Match abandoned due to weather; to be played on September 9, 2019.

In Pool C:

Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan – 6 (Habib 3, Sanowar, Asadul 2) bt Govt. Senior Secondary School, Kavartti Island, Lakshadweep – 0

1 Odishar & V Sqn NCC, OUAT Campus (Bhubaneswar), Odisha – 1 (Saibaram Hansdah) bt NSS MP Shikya Niketan, Nabaghanapur (Nayagarh), Odisha – 0

In Pool D:

St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Mapusa (Bardez), Goa – 5 (Fluino Carvalho, Madan 2, Pratik, Jaideep) bt Jawahar Matric Higher Secondary School, Nyveli, Tamil Nadou – 0

Esteqlal High School, Afghanistan – 1 (Munir) drew with Chitkara International School, Sector-5, Chandigarh – 1 (Gurtegbir)

In Pool E:

Gangadharpur Vidyamandir, Panchla, (Howrah) West Bengal – 5 (Subhankar 3, Nur Hosen 2) bt BAF Shaheen School & College, Bangladesh – 0

NNM HSS Chelembra, (Malappuram), Kerala drew with Govt. Pukpui High School, (Lunglei), Mizoram 0-0

In Pool F:

BSL +2 High School, Sector II D, Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand – 7 (Thiam Amujao Meitei 2, Laishram Mahesh Singh 2, Laldunsanga 2, Sunil Potai OG) bt Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyapeeth, Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh – 1 (Shanker Salam)

Knurmek, Pithauragarh, Uttarakhand – 2 (Mohit Rana, H. Gurung) bt Don Bosco Senior Secondary School, Vaduthala (Kochi) CICSE – 1 (H. Khongsai)

In Pool G:

Hopewell Elias Higher Secondary School, Shillong, Meghalaya – 16 (Wadajied K. 4, Glennys, Tremiki Lammrong, Sangti Janai Shianglong 2, Gladdy N Kharruli, Benjamin Diengdoh 3, Skilful Tariang 2, Jefferson, Sachin Kumar OG) bt Sainik School, Korukonda (Vizianagaram), Andhra Pradesh – 0

Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 2 (Vikash, Aditya) bt Banimandir Railway High School, Siliguri (West Bengal), Railways – 1 (Sumit Roy)

In Pool H:

Bampather Benegenabari Higher Secondary School, Charaideo, Assam – 13 (Bijay Kachari 2, Adarsh Das 5, Niwton Doimari, Kiran Dey 2, Moneswar Mahela, Sanjay Bhumij 2) bt The Rajkumar College, Rajkot, Gujarat – 0

SGGS High School, Patna Sahib (Patna), Bihar – 3 (Ayush Raj, Saiyad Ali, Kundan Kumar) bt KV No.3, Leimakhong (Imphal) – 1 (Thanglensei)