Highest-scoring Barcelona XI of all time

Sitting at the echelons of world football for over half a century, Barcelona is a symbol of Catalan culture. Nicknamed Blaugrana, the club has seen its fair share of trophies and world stars over the last few decades. It has also seen some of the best goals in the world. The Camp Nou has been home to some of the most clinical goalscorers in football history.

From the new millennium presence of Rivaldo and Patrick Kluivert to the more recent years with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Barcelona has graced the world with goals in abundance.

Barca's striking force may have brought in many goals, but midfield and defense have certainly played their part in the final third too. Every position in Barcelona's renowned 4-3-3 formation has had a player who, in their career at Camp Nou, scored the most goals in their position.

So without further ado, and maintaining the famed 4-3-3 formation, let's take a look at Barcelona's highest goal-scoring XI of all time.

Goalkeeper: Victor Valdes - 0 goals

Victor Valdes

Interestingly, no Barcelona goalkeeper has scored a goal in the club's history, which is really saying something. However, if picking the best ever goalkeeper to play at the Camp Nou, Victor Valdes would be the number one choice.

Authoritative and commanding, the star goalkeeper spent 12 years at the club as the first-choice goalkeeper. He also set a club record for going 896 minutes without conceding a single goal. Overall, Valdes conceded only 422 goals in 539 official games.

He is also Barcelona's most decorated goalkeeper, having aided the team to seven continental trophies and 19 domestic trophies since his debut in 2002. Individually, Valdes won the Zamora Trophy for the best goalkeeping record in La Liga a record five times.

Left-back: Joan Segarra - 32 goals

Joan Segarra

The "Great Captain," as he was aptly nicknamed, spent 16 years at the club and played 577 games for the Catalan giants. Charismatic and dedicated, Segarra's brilliance on the left flank won him accolades across Europe.

He was notable for his exceptional marking skills, but it is his goal-count as a defender that takes the headlines. The legendary left-back had a good eye for the net, scoring 32 goals throughout his career at Barcelona.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona ⭐Joan Segarra: 4️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ games

✅ Record held: June 18, 1963 – September 23, 1979



Known as the 𝘎𝘳𝘢𝘯 𝘊𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘢̀ (Great Captain), Segarra was a legendary defender on Barça's Five Cups team in the 1950s. Segarra's new record would not be broken for another 15 years ...



3/7 ⭐Joan Segarra: 4️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ games

✅ Record held: June 18, 1963 – September 23, 1979



Known as the 𝘎𝘳𝘢𝘯 𝘊𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘢̀ (Great Captain), Segarra was a legendary defender on Barça's Five Cups team in the 1950s. Segarra's new record would not be broken for another 15 years ...



3/7 https://t.co/Yoh1loknvO

Segarra was also a big part of the Blaugrana outfit that won 12 trophies across the 1950s - the Kubala era. Picking up three more trophies in his final years, he remained an important part of the first team until his retirement in 1964.

Center-back: Gerard Pique - 50 goals*

Gerard Pique

It isn't too surprising that Barcelona's key defender Gerard Pique has scored 50 goals for the Catalan outfit. Seeing as he has already scored once this season - and he played up front in the game against Granada - there's a good chance he might score a few more.

Goal @goal Gerard Pique from the penalty spot 💥



Goal machine. Gerard Pique from the penalty spot 💥



Goal machine. https://t.co/OsKSlJBMGd

Since playing his debut for the club in 2008, Pique has been a key member of the highest-achieving Barca team in the club's history. Alongside legends like Xavi and Andres Iniesta, Pique has won over 30 honors and trophies in the last 13 years.

Notable for his strength in the air and leadership on the pitch, Gerard Pique is arguably one of the best center-backs in the world. His eye for goal is just icing on the cake. With the season in its infancy, there's no telling how many more goals the star will add to his tally.

Center-back: Ronald Koeman - 106 goals

Ronald Koeman

He might be struggling to manage the club now, but Ronald Koeman is an unforgettable legend in Barcelona's century-long history. He might have been a defender but he certainly knew his way around the final third, racking up an absurd 106 goals in only 350 games.

While he was helpful to Barca's defensive output, it was his passing skills and spot-kicking abilities that brought him legendary status among the Cules. He was notable for striking freekicks with power and accuracy, and he also holds the record for the most consecutive penalty goals (25) in La Liga.

Goal @goal Koeman banging in the goals for Barca 💪



Koeman banging in the goals for Barca 💪



https://t.co/KojXW6vkYu

Koeman was part of the Dream Team era that won the 1992 European Cup and European Super Cup. He also won four consecutive La Liga titles, as well as two consecutive Spanish Super Cups.

Right-back: Dani Alves - 21 goals

Dani Alves

After spending eight years at the Catalan club, Dani Alves reinvented the role of the complete wing-back for future generations of football. Joining the club in 2008, the Brazilian star quickly became the first-choice right-back, eventually making 391 appearances.

His defensive acumen was applauded, but what took the headlines was his marauding runs down the right flank to wreak havoc on the opposition defense with Lionel Messi. He was adept at passing the ball, had brilliant positional awareness, and was very capable of taking on the keeper himself.

Squawka Football @Squawka Dani Alves has won 42 trophies across his career with Bahia, Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, São Paulo and Brazil; the most by any player in history.



On Saturday, he'll be looking to make it 43 by adding an Olympic Gold Medal to his trophy cabinet. 🥇 Dani Alves has won 42 trophies across his career with Bahia, Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, São Paulo and Brazil; the most by any player in history.



On Saturday, he'll be looking to make it 43 by adding an Olympic Gold Medal to his trophy cabinet. 🥇 https://t.co/h479PJS3el

Alves scored 21 goals for the side, the most from any right wing-back in Barcelona's history. Like Pique, he is one of the key players who has helped fill Barca's trophy cabinet dramatically in the last decade.

Also Read

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh