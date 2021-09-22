Highest scoring La Liga XI of all time

La Liga has been home to some of the best footballers to have graced the game. Although most top players have turned up for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid over the years, other clubs have also featured quality players.

Following the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in recent years, La Liga has lost some of its sheen. But the division has always featured prolific scorers across positions during its nearly hundred-year-long history.

On that note, here's a look at the most prolific scoring XI in La Liga history. A 4-3-3 formation has been considered for the hypothetical XI. Without further ado, let's get started:

Note: All details as per transfermarkt.

# Goalkeeper - Nacho Gonazlez (6 goals)

Nacho Gonzalez is the most prolific goalscoring goalkeeper in La Liga history.

Nacho Gonzalez is one of five goalkeepers to have scored multiple goals in La Liga history.

The Argentine netted six times in 57 La Liga games across two seasons for Las Palmas. Gonzalez scored a brace in Las Palmas' 3-3 draw at Eibar in the 2000-01 edition of the competition. Both his strikes came from the penalty spot.

The 49-year-old played four times for Argentina as well during his decade-long career.

# Left-back - Roberto Carlos (48 goals)

Roberto Carlos was a prolific scorer.

Roberto Carlos is one of the most prolific goalscoring full-backs in the history of the game.

The diminutive left-back revolutionized the role during his legendary playing career, especially in the Spanish top flight. A set-piece specialist, Carlos tallied over 100 goal contributions (48 goals, 54 assists) in the competition during his nearly decade-long stint with La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Renowned for scoring piledrivers from a distance, Carlos netted many a memorable goal during his illustrious career for club and country.

Carlos, a four-time La Liga winner, enjoyed his two most prolific campaigns in the competition in 2000-01 and 2002-03. He scored five goals in each campaign and tallied at least ten assists. Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid won the La Liga title in both seasons.

# Centre-back - Fernando Hierro (105 goals)

Fernando Hierro was a prolific scorer.

Fernando Hierro is arguably one of the greatest goalscoring centre-backs in the game.

The Real Madrid legend is one of only two defenders to tally 100 goals for the club across competitions. Hierro, a five-time La Liga winner, played almost 500 games in the competition, notching up a century of goals and 10 assists.

The versatile player has scored in all but one of his 16 seasons in the Spanish top flight. Hierro's most prolific La Liga campaign was in 1991-92, when he scored 21 times. He was also a prolific scorer for Spain, netting 30 times in 88 games.

# Centre-back - Sergio Ramos (74 goals)

Sergio Ramos was a colossus for Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos is one of the most decorated active goalscoring defenders in the game at the moment.

Now at PSG, the 35-year-old centre-back scored goals galore during his time with Real Madrid. Despite his checkered disciplinary record, Ramos is a force to be reckoned with at both ends of the pitch.

After the departure of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018, Ramos took up penalty-taking duties for the team. The two-time Euro and FIFA World Cup winner led from the front in Real Madrid's 2019-20 La Liga-winning campaign, scoring a personal-best 11 goals.

In over 500 La Liga games, the five-time winner tallied more than a hundred goal contributions (74 goals, 31 assists). Ramos has also scored key goals in other competitions like the Champions League, which he has won four times.

Goal @goal 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ La Liga games for Sergio Ramos 👑 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ La Liga games for Sergio Ramos 👑 https://t.co/c9kkXqs3H3

Ramos, one of a handful of players to score in two Champions League finals, has netted 23 times in 180 appearances for Spain.

# Right-back - Andoni Iraola (33 goals)

Andoni Iraola was a prolific goalscorer in the La Liga.

Andoni Iraola is one of the most prolific goalscoring full-backs in La Liga history. He played over 400 games in the competition, all for Athletic Bilbao, scoring 33 times and assisting in 33 goals as well.

Iraola scored 26 times in his first seven La Liga campaigns, including a career-best six times in the 2008-09 edition of the competition. His only La Liga brace came that season, with the right-back netting twice in the Basque Derby.

The 39-year-old is now the manager at Rayo Vallecano, whom he helped gain promotion to the Spanish top flight last season.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee