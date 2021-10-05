Highest-scoring Manchester United XI in Premier League history

Manchester United are the most successful club in the Premier League, with 13 titles.

United haven't won a league title in almost a decade. But they have had some of the best players in the game play for them over the years. That also holds true for their current team comprising the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho, among others.

Many prolific goalscorers across positions have turned out for United over the years, especially in the Premier League.

On that note, here's a look at Manchester United's highest-scoring XI in the Premier League. A 4-3-3 formation has been considered for this hypothetical XI. Without further ado, let's get started:

Note: All stats have been taken from transfermarkt or Premier League.

# Goalkeeper - Peter Schmeichel (0 goals)

Peter Schmeichel is one of Manchester United's most successful goalkeepers.

The Dane won five Premier League titles during his seven seasons at Old Trafford, keeping 113 clean sheets in the competition in over 250 games for the club. Although Schmeichel is one of six goalkeepers to score in the Premier League, he did so after leaving Manchester United.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 – Peter Schmeichel became the first goalkeeper to score a Premier League goal, doing so for Aston Villa against Everton in October 2001. Foray. #OptaPLSeasons 1 – Peter Schmeichel became the first goalkeeper to score a Premier League goal, doing so for Aston Villa against Everton in October 2001. Foray. #OptaPLSeasons https://t.co/R3CO8V1QJG

Schmeichel and his son Kasper (Leicester City) are the only father-son goalkeeping pair to win the Premier League as players.

# Left-back - Denis Irwin (18 goals)

Denis Irwin (centre) scored a lot of Premier League goals.

Denis Irwin is one of the most prolific goalscoring full-backs in Premier League history.

During a decade-long stint with Manchester United, Irwin played over 300 Premier League games for the club, winning seven titles. Irwin, a continental treble winner with United in 1999, scored several fabulous goals for the club. That includes a sumptuous free-kick strike against Liverpool in a Premier League game in 1994.

Irwin's most prolific campaign in the Premier League came in the inaugural season of the competition in 1993-94. He scored five times and also provided three assists that campaign.

# Centre-back - Nemanja Vidic (15 goals)

Nemanja Vidic was a rock in the Manchester United defence.

One of Manchester United's best-ever defenders, Nemanja Vidic is the club's most prolific goalscoring centre-back in the Premier League.

In a near decade-long stint with the club, Vidic played over 200 league games and won five titles. He forged a stellar central-defensive partnership with Rio Ferdinand.

Vidic was renowned for his tackling ability and presence at both ends, scoring at least once in six different editions of the Premier League. His most prolific season in the Premier League was in Manchester United's victorious 2010-11 campaign, when he scored five goals.

# Centre-back - Chris Smalling (12 goals)

Chris Smalling (left) scored a lot of Premier League goals.

Chris Smalling is one of a handful of Manchester United centre-backs with at least ten Premier League goals.

The two-time Premier League winner had a productive nine-season stint at the club. He scored a career-best four goals in two different editions of the competition (2014-15 and 2017-18). Smalling played over 200 games in the Premier League for United.

UtdArena @utdarena If Chris Smalling played (206) six more Premier League games he would have overtaken Nemanja Vidić (211) in all-time Premier League appearances for Manchester United.Solskjær has decided to loan him to AS Roma. If Chris Smalling played (206) six more Premier League games he would have overtaken Nemanja Vidić (211) in all-time Premier League appearances for Manchester United.Solskjær has decided to loan him to AS Roma. https://t.co/aXVVkvmP10

Now at AS Roma, the 31-year-old last played in the Premier League in 2019. He has scored three league goals in the Italian top flight.

# Right-back - Antonio Valencia (17 goals)

Antonio Valencia scored a lot of Premier League goals.

Antonio Valencia wasn't a quintessential right-back. He started off as a winger before he transitioned to right back. Nevertheless, he played more than 100 Premier League games at the latter position.

The two-time Premier League winner enjoyed his most prolific campaign as a right-back in 2017-18. Valencia scored three times in over 30 league games, his best Premier League haul in six years.

Premier League @premierleague Antonio Valencia has scored three #PL goals for @ManUtd this season (19 apps), as many as in his previous four seasons combined (103 apps) Antonio Valencia has scored three #PL goals for @ManUtd this season (19 apps), as many as in his previous four seasons combined (103 apps) https://t.co/T0jZZtS22z

The 36-year-old, who played nearly 250 Premier League games for United, last appeared in the competition in 2018-19.

