Highest-scoring Manchester United XI of all time

With more trophies than any other club in the history of English football, Manchester United is arguably one of the biggest clubs in the world. Their current record of 20 league wins and 21 Community Shields is unparalleled in England. They are one of only five clubs to have won all three UEFA club competitions.

Notably, the club has fallen on tougher times since the exit of long-time manager Sir Alex Ferguson. And in recent years their trophy-laden cabinet has missed the touch of an English Premier League title.

Successive managers Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have guided the club to an FA Cup, a Community Shield win, a Europa League win, and a League Cup win.

However, the English Premier League title remains elusive. There have been calls for the sacking of current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming to the fore after recent games this season. It seems as though domestic glory might yet elude United again.

In better years long gone, Manchester United were a domestic force to be reckoned with. Famous records were broken by world-class stars, many of whom would easily take a spot on this list.

Players like Dennis Viollet and George Best might have scored well over 150 goals each in their respective careers at Old Trafford, but even their achievements have been bested. Even Cristiano Ronaldo's 122 goals aren't enough to give him the left-wing forward slot on this list.

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of Manchester United's highest-scoring players of all time in their respective positions.

Manchester United: All time scoring XI by positions

Goalkeeper: Alex Stepney - 2 goals

Alex Stepney

A record-breaker in his own right, Alex Stepney is one of the very few goalkeepers to have scored a goal. Scoring two penalties for United in 1974, Stepney notably scored more goals than any other keeper in the club's history.

His most legendary moment in Manchester United's history, however, came when he saved an almost certain goal from Benfica. This save took the 1968 European final into extra time. The Red Devils eventually pulled through and won their first European title.

A reliable man between the sticks, Stepney led the charge from the back for over 10 seasons, making 175 clean sheets in 539 appearances for the club. He won the First and Second Division titles with Manchester United, as well as the FA Cup and 'that' European trophy.

Left-back: Denis Irwin - 33 goals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Denis Irwin

Notably one of the greats who played under Ferguson's United, Irwin took on the left-back position with ferocious attacking skill. He made 529 appearances, scoring 33 goals. The former star left United when he was aged 37 for Wolves, having dedicated a solid 12 seasons to the club.

Recorded as Manchester United's second most-decorated player, he won 13 trophies with the club, including two doubles in 1994 and 1996 respectively. Other left-backs have taken United by storm, but none have scored as many goals as Denis Irwin did in his brilliant Old Trafford career.

Center-back: Steve Bruce - 51 goals

Steve Bruce of Manchester United

Much of Alex Ferguson's success was built on the bedrock of uncompromised defending. With Steve Bruce, Fergie provided Manchester United with a brilliant defender whose eye for goal has remained unparalleled in the club's history.

Since joining the club in 1987, the star spent nine years and scored 51 sublime goals, especially in important games.

Notably, he finished as Manchester United's joint top scorer in the 1990-91 season with 19 goals in all competitions. Bruce won the Premier League three times and added another nine trophies in the 414 appearances he gave the club.

Centre-back: Gordon McQueen - 26 goals

Gordon McQueen Enter caption

Leaving Manchester United just a year before Alex Ferguson's emergence as the new manager in charge, McQueen was one of the greats who graced the Premier League in the 70s and 80s.

Although his career blossomed with Leeds United, he scored some of his best goals for United, making the switch during the prime of his career.

In terms of trophies, the former star won only two with United; one FA Cup and one FA Charity Shield. He was part of the PFA Team of the Year twice, and entered the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

Right-back: Johnny Carey - 17 goals

Johnny Carey

Although it won't be counted for him, Carey scored 47 goals for Manchester United during the Second World War. However, his goalscoring brilliance continued after the war, and the former captain helped his side with 17 goals in 304 appearances.

He notably captained United to an FA Cup final in 1948, as well as a First Division title in 1952.

His honors include those two trophies, plus the FA Charity Shield in 1952. Carey won FWA Footballer of the Year in 1949 after driving his team to second place in the domestic league.

