Highest-scoring Real Madrid XI of all time

Half a century ago, Real Madrid were well into their journey of domestic and continental success. By the end of the 70s, Los Blancos had already won five league championships, two Spanish Cups, and six European Cups. Their sustained success, which has progressed into recent years, saw some of the best players in the world. These include the likes of Ferenc Puskas and Alfredo di Stefano, who made the Santiago Bernabeu their home.

With president Fiorentino Perez and the policy of signing global superstars (Galacticos), Real Madrid blossomed to more success and continental glory. Signing Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009 was the icing on the cake, and Los Blancos went on to win the UEFA Champions League four times in the last decade.

Madrid have had their fair share of goalscorers, perhaps most popularly the current Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Ronaldo is only one out of 11 players on the lineup. Every position, except the goalkeeper, in Real Madrid's history has enjoyed the presence of a brilliant player with a penchant for scoring goals.

In this article, with a 4-3-3 formation, we take a look at Los Blancos' top goalscorers in every position, starting with Iker Casillas.

Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas - 0 goals

Making his debut at just 18 years of age, Iker Casillas wore Real Madrid colors from 1995 until his exit in 2015. The star goalkeeper, who has recorded 725 appearances for the club, is arguably the best player to ever defend between the sticks for Los Blancos.

Casillas won an astonishing 19 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. It made sense when the club offered him a position after his retirement from football. He may not have scored any goals but the Spaniard will certainly be remembered for his shot-stopping abilities and his consistency under pressure.

Left-back: Roberto Carlos - 68 goals

Essential to Real Madrid's attacking fluidity, Roberto Carlos provided goals and assists with the finesse and skill of a left-wing forward. Joining Los Blancos in 1996, Carlos integrated immediately and spent 11 years commanding the club's left-back position. Arguably the best left-back of that era, it doesn't come as a surprise that Roberto Carlos scored 68 goals with his popular and powerful left-foot.

Carlos' high intensity speeding down the left flank saw him win 13 major trophies in his 11 years at Madrid. The Brazilian star also left Madrid on a high, winning La Liga before his exit in 2007.

Center-back: Fernando Hierro - 127 goals

For someone who began his career as a midfielder, Fernando Hierro became one of the best defenders in the world during his prime playing days. Reliable, consistent and skilled with defensive awareness, Hierro's efficiency at the back was overshadowed by his clinical prowess in front of goal. Evolving the role of centre-back to the modern skilled, technical style, Hierro's work in the final third makes him the highest scoring centre-back in Real Madrid's history.

Making his debut with Madrid in 1989, Hierro would go on to spend 14 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, making 601 appearances and scoring 127 goals. He notably won 16 trophies with the club, including three European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups.

Center-back: Sergio Ramos - 101 goals

The current Paris Saint-Germain star is one of the greatest players in Real Madrid's modern era. Joining the club after a mass exit by star players in 2005, Ramos cemented his presence in the heart of the Los Blancos defense. Known for his ruthless tackling, aggressive marking, and brilliant defensive output, his goal-scoring nature made him a household name across the world.

Scoring more than a century of goals, the star defender has captained Real Madrid to three successive Champions League trophies. This is also inclusive of the 22 trophies he won with Los Blancos during his 16-year stint. Sergio Ramos appeared in 671 matches for Madrid, making him the fourth-highest all-time appearance maker in the club's history.

Right-back: Nacho Fernandez - 12 goals

With Ramos exiting during the summer, Nacho has become the longest-serving first team player currently at the club. Starting in the academy, the versatile star worked his way up to the first team and became a frequent face at the Santiago Bernabeu. So far, he has spent 20 years at his boyhood club Real Madrid, and with his newly extended contract, Nacho won't be leaving just yet.

And that's a good thing too. Nacho, who is capable of playing in every defensive position, has been a rock in the heart of Madrid's defense this season. So far, his successful career has seen the Spaniard rack up 17 trophies, including four Champions League trophies. In his 233 appearances for Los Blancos, Nacho has scored 12 goals.

