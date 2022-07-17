"His English is worse than mine" - New Arsenal signing Fabio Vieira makes honest admission about Gunners teammate

Arsenal newboy Fabio Vieira has revealed the one teammate whose English is even worse than his.

The 22-year old joined the Gunners in a move worth €35 million this summer after two successful campaigns with FC Porto, winning the Portuguese top-flight title in 2020 and 2022.

In an interview with The Athletic, the midfielder revealed that he and his new teammate Marquinhos will both have to work on their English.

The 19-year old Brazilian winger has also only arrived this summer from Sao Paulo in a deal worth €3.5 million. Both players speak Portuguese and hence have been getting along well with each other.

Vieira told The Athletic:

“Obviously we talk to each other in Portuguese — but sometimes in English too, because me and Marquinhos need to learn English. His English is worse than mine!”

The Arsenal squad is currently on their pre-season tour in the US and will play Everton in a friendly on Sunday, July 17 in Baltimore. Mikel Arteta has traveled with a full-strength squad of 33 players, including all of their summer arrivals, namely Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos and Vieira.

Football London reported that the Portuguese ace was among the three players who were training separately in the US. The other two players to train alongside Vieira were Keiran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu. The three have been recovering from their respective injuries and it is understandable that Arteta does not want to rush them into action.

The 22-year old is yet to make his debut for Arsenal, while his friend Marquinhos got his first taste of on-field action as a Gunner in the friendly against Nurnberg in Germany, which the Emirates outfit won 5-3.

Vieira is expected to add value to this Arsenal squad with his creativity and vision to find players in the final third. He is also known to play defense-splitting passes. In the 2021-22 campaign, he made 27 appearances in the Portuguese top flight and contributed six goals and 14 assists. Many of these were substitute appearances.

He will challenge the likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith-Rowe for a starting spot and it will be interesting to see how the manager gets the most out of him in his system.

Arsenal moving quickly to secure fifth signing of the summer

After missing out on the signing of Ajax's versatile defender Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United, the north London club did not waste any time and immediately started pursuing Manchester City's Olkesandr Zinchenko.

Fabrizio Romano reported that this time Arsenal were quick with the negotiations and have a verbal agreement in place with the Cityzens to sign their player.

The transfer guru revealed that the Gunners will pay in the region of £30 million to acquire the Ukrainian's services. However, personal terms are yet to be agreed between the player and the Emirates outfit.

