“His leap and timing was perfect” - Harry Maguire says Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner for Manchester United was ‘right in the corner’

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner in Manchester United's 3-2 comeback win over Atalanta in the Champions League. Red Devils captain Harry Maguire has lauded the Portuguese for his spectacular effort.

"I had eyes on it all the way. I was right behind him. His leap, his timing, it was perfect right in the corner.

"We see it day in, day out in training and in the goals he has scored throughout his career. He has come up with a massive goal for us again in the Champions League," the centre-back was quoted as saying after the end of the game.

Manchester United had to fight hard to earn the victory after conceding two goals in the first half. Harry Maguire has expressed worry over the rate at which the Red Devils have been conceding recently.

He said:

"We definitely do like doing it the hard way in the Champions League. In the first half, we conceded two bad goals - the quick free-kick for the first and the set play we shouldn’t be conceding from.

"The last few games we've conceded a lot from set-plays, I think that's four in the last four games so we need to sharpen up on that. That [conceding from set-pieces] is not good enough for this club. We're working on the formula to be a lot more solid but it's about winning football matches.

"We've shown great togetherness in the dressing room at half-time after the fans cheered and clapped us off, we gave them the result and the energy that they deserved."

Manchester United bounced back from conceding two goals in the first half to scoring three in the second half to secure an important victory, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo.

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire both scored for Manchester United against Atalanta

After sealing all three points against Atalanta in the Champions League yesterday, Manchester United will return to Premier League action this weekend with a big clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Once again, the Red Devils will be looking up to Cristiano Ronaldo to produce another decisive performance at Old Trafford. It remains to be seen if they can pick up a victory from the encounter.

