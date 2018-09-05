Mario Gotze's Historical World Cup Final Goal

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final

Germany won the FIFA World Cup 2014 in extra time thanks to a goal from the substitute Mario Gotze who replaced the all-time World cup top scorer Miroslav Klose. Gotze became the first ever substitute to score the winner in a World Cup final and also the youngest final scorer since 1966.

Let's relive the goal that shook the world and brought the world cup to Germany.

The goal was assisted by Andre Schurrle, who had come on for Christoph Kramer after he was forced off the field following a concussion early on in the game. Andre Schurrle started playing out on the left flank, which meant that Mesut Ozil was dropping centrally.

Christoph Kramer getting injured.

Mario Gotze made a considerable impact coming as a substitute after replacing the mostly ineffectual Miroslav Klose. Gotze played as more of a False-nine than Miroslav Klose, and it was his smart movement that created the winner for Germany.

Analysing the Goal

Andre Schurrle collected the ball from Bastian Schweinsteiger in the centre of midfield, then went ahead as shown in the picture.

Gotze is seen on the broad left flank

Pablo Zabaleta was supposed to mark Mario Gotze tightly, but failed to do so as Gotze came to the centre of the pitch, forcing Zabaleta follow him which rendered him out of position. This allowed Andre Schurlle to use his pace and exploit the absent flank. Seeing Schurrle alone on the left side with no one to mark him, Zabaleta went towards him giving all the duties of marking Gotze to Martín Demichelis.

Demichellis' Error

Demichellis lost his marker for defending Mario Gotze, and Gotze took full advantage of it by exploiting Demichellis' blindspot. The bulky defender almost forgot about Gotze at this instant and the German was more than happy to accept it and dashed towards the goal.

A beautiful lofted pass was enough for Gotze to control it via his chest and volley it home as it fell to score the goal to break the deadlock of the match. The goal was no coincidence; it was Gotze's intention to run behind, forcing Demichellis' into an error that cost Argentina a World Cup.

Mario Gotze's goal celebration

Joachim Low had told Mario Gotze to show the world that he is better than Lionel Messi. What could be better than scoring a World Cup final goal in just ten minutes? You choose.