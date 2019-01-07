LaLiga 2018-19: Hits and flops – Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 992 // 07 Jan 2019, 15:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - La Liga

In their second LaLiga game of 2019, Real Madrid hosted Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. After a frustrating draw against Villareal, Real Madrid were hoping for a change of fortune in front of their home fans.

Asensio, Bale, and Llorente were all injured; hence Santiago Solari opted to give the teenage Brazilian Vinicius Jr a place in the starting lineup. Real Sociedad manager Alguacil decided to go with a 4-2-3-1 combination with Willian Jose as the sole striker.

Real Sociedad had a dream start to the encounter as Willian Jose converted a penalty after Casemiro fouled Mikel Merino. After that Real Madrid completely dominated the first half and created a lot of goal scoring opportunities but failed to equalize. Ruben Pardo rubbed some salt on Madrid’s wound with a header from close range at the 83rd minute and in the end Sociedad comfortably beat Madrid 2-0. Here are the hits and flops from the game:

Hit: #1 Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. was very impressive for the Los Blancos

A lot of eyebrows were raised when the teenager was opted ahead of the experienced Isco, but he displayed his full potential in front of the Bernabeu faithful and put in a Man of the match performance.

He was the sole bright spot in a disastrous performance from the Los Blancos. Whenever Madrid attacked, he was at the forefront of it as he stayed wide of the Left flank and kept cutting in with ease. In the first half, he received a cross from Marcelo and created an excellent opportunity for Benzema to score, but the Frenchman struck the ball wide of the post.

In the second half, he was left unmarked after a brilliant through pass from Isco and was fouled by Sociedad keeper Rulli in a one on one situation. Surprisingly, the Penalty was not given in spite of the presence of VAR. With this performance, he has cemented his place in the team for the next few games.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement