Hits and Misses from the PSV-Barcelona game

Broken Sports FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 878 // 29 Nov 2018, 12:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A triumphant night for the Catalans

In the game that happened earlier today (Matchday 5, UEFA Champions League) at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Lionel Messi and Gerrard Pique scored to help Catalan giants FC Barcelona overcome the hosts PSV Eindhoven, by a scoreline of 2-1. Luuk de Jong was PSV's sole scorer.

The game began with hosts putting a lot of pressure on Barcelona, with good fortune and goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen being the only reasons why they didn't concede early on. Ter Stegen came up with two spectacular saves before the minute clock showed double digits, and it clearly seemed that the lack of wanting showed by Barca defense would prove to be costly.

Slowly things bettered for Barca, as Ousmane Dembele used his pace to find chances for Messi and Coutinho from the right flank. In addition, a couple of Arturo Vidal's shots were cleared in front of the post. By the 45-minute mark, the scoreboard still showed nil-nil, but a very competitive game was up on the cards, it only being a matter of time for the ball to end up in either net.

While the first half started in a fiery manner with a flurry of attack attempts by PSV, the sides were more composed and cautious in their approach as the second half began. Unlike the first half, Barca seemed to look comfortable on PSV's pressing, and also pressed well to get the ball back when it was in possession of the hosts.

They soon got a goal as a result, as Messi scored from a very tight angle and from the midst of three defenders in the 61st minute. Ten minutes later Gerrard Pique deflected a Messi freekick to the lonely left bottom corner of the Eindhoven goalpost, to double the lead.

PSV can blame themselves for losing out on many chances. Their only shot that gushed at the inside netting of Barca's goalpost was made in the 82nd minute, as Luuk de Jong fired off an Angelino assist past Ter Stegen to score the consolation goal.

In summation, it was indeed a tough away game for Barca as expected, but their main man Messi delivered in their time of need, which in turn will also help them advance to the knockout stages as the UCL Group B champions, with four wins and a draw from 5 games (13 points). Their final first-round game will be at the Camp Nou when they face Tottenham on 12th December.

Now, let's talk about the Hits and Misses from the PSV-Barca encounter:

Hits #1: Lionel Messi

Messi made history

Lionel Messi had yet another dominating night in Europe's biggest stage, at Eindhoven. Earlier, his hattrick had helped Barca down their opponents 4-0 in Camp Nou, and this time again, he played a crucial role, scoring a goal and making an assist in the return-leg win.

He also maintained a pass-success rate of nearly 80%, and played out six key passes in the game. Check out the goal he scored, below:

Lionel Messi is unreal. What a goal vs PSV! pic.twitter.com/7SfowdLDxp — Harigovind Thoyakkat (@thoyakkatboy) November 29, 2018

Messi and Dembele were the focal point of Barca's attacking advances in the first half, which alleviated a lot of the surmounting pressure on the visitors. With the Barca captain luring at least a couple of PSV players to watch him, Dembele and Coutinho were set free to operate from either ends, with Messi himself chipping on a few occasions.

The goal and the assist came in the second half, and helped Messi complete yet another UCL night with the match-ball in his kitty.

1 / 3 NEXT