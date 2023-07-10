HJK Helsinki vs Larne Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2023

HJK Helsinki will welcome Larne to the Bolt Arena for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie on Wednesday.

The hosts booked their spot in the qualifiers through their status as Finnish Veikkausliiga champions. Larne qualified as Northern Irish Premiership champions.

HJK are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at home against Lahti in league action on Saturday. Altin Zeqiri's 33rd-minute strike helped the visitors leave with all three points.

Larne began their new campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Crusaders in the Northern Irish Charity Shield. Jarlath O'Rouke and James Tillan scored the goals that helped the Belfast outfit to retain the Charity Shield.

Larne will turn their attention to the continent, where HJK stand in the way of progression to the second round of the qualifiers. The winner of this tie will face Danish champions Copenhagen in the next round of the qualifiers.

HJK vs Larne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Thirteen of Larne's last 15 competitive games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Eight of HJK's last 10 games have produced less than three goals.

Larne have lost just one game in their last 12 away games in all competitions, winning nine games in this sequence.

Larne have never made it to the group stage of a European competition and are participating in the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

None of HJK's last nine games have been decided by more than a one-goal margin.

HJK vs Larne Prediction

HJK are the seeded side in this tie and are heavily fancied to qualify ahead of their less established opponents.

Larne won a maiden league crown last season and there is no limit to the heights that the club can set their sights on. Their rock-solid defense has kept seven clean sheets in 11 games and could be crucial to their qualification hopes.

HJK have not been at their best domestically this term and are currently on a three-game winless run. However, we are backing the Finns to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: HJK Helsinki 1-0 Larne

HJK vs Larne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - HJK to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

