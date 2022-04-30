Hoang Anh Gia Lai vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

Hoang Anh Gia Lai will host Sydney FC on Sunday in the final group stage game of this season's AFC Champions League.

Both teams are stuck right at the bottom of Group H and have no chance of progressing to the next round.

Sydney come into this game on the back of a 3-2 defeat at the hands of a strong Jeonbuk outfit. Their rivals, on the other hand, suffered their third defeat of the competition as they went down to Yokohama.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other just once. The fixture was played just a few weeks ago, with both teams sharing the spoils.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai form guide (in AFC Champions League): L-D-L-D-L

Sydney FC form guide (in AFC Champions League): L-L-L-D-D.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai vs Sydney FC Team News

Hoang Anh Gia Lai

There are no reported injuries, but Nguyen Duc Viet and Tran Bao Toan have been called up to represent the U23 Vietnam team at the Asian Games. They remain unavailable for selection.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Nguyen Duc Viet, Tran Bao Toan

Sydney FC

Chris Zuvela and Luke Brattan are out with ACL injuries, while Michael Zullo has also not played due to an undisclosed injury.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Chris Zuvela

Hoang Anh Gia Lai vs Sydney FC Predicted XIs

Hoang Anh Gia Lai (4-3-3): Huynh Tuan Linh (GK); Kim Dong-Su, Le Van Son, A Hoang, Nguyen Huu Tuan; Luong Xuan Truong, Tran Minh Vuong, Vu Van Thanh; Nguyen Van Toan, Nguyen Cong Phuong, Washington Brandao.

Sydney FC (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne (GK); James Donachie, Ben Warland, Harry Van Der Saag, Connor O'Toole; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Milos Ninkovic, Luciano Narsingh; Bobo, Adam Le Fondre.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai vs Sydney FC Prediction

Both teams have hugely underperformed in this season's AFC Champions League. Before their latest defeat to Jeonbuk, Sydney found the back of the net just once in their opening four encounters. Despite showing glimpses of promise up front, defensive errors cost them yet another match.

Meanwhile, the hosts have been equally disappointing. Despite getting into winning situations, they have managed to concede ties to Yokohama and Jeonbuk. Subsequently, they are yet to register their first win of the competition.

A goalless draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Hoang Anh Gia Lai 0-0 Sydney FC

