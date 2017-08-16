Hoffenheim 1-2 Liverpool: 5 talking points

Let's take a read of the five talking points as Liverpool overcame Hoffenheim 2-1.

Klopp will be delighted to secure the win

Liverpool overcame Bundesliga side Hoffenehim 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff clash thanks to a wonder-goal free kick from young Trent Alexander-Arnold and a lucky strike from James Milner.

The result sets spectators up for a scintillating second leg that Julian Nagelsmann's side must win if they are to stay in contention for this season's UCL, while the Reds will feel they already have one foot in the group stages.

Read on to find out our key five talking points on a cracking game of football.

Liverpool amazing in attack

Much of the pre-match talk centered on the future of Philippe Coutinho who really looks destined to leave Anfield in the coming days, but watching the front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will at least inspire confidence that the club still have plenty of offensive threats.

Producing free-flowing football and incisive moves, Liverpool looked dangerous every time they moved forward in possession, especially in the final third.

Whether it was one-on-one, in combination play or simply with mind-bending passes, those three were very influential throughout.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first Liverpool player to score a free-kick in a European game since Steven Gerrard in December 2014.



In saying that, nothing should be taken away from the offensive performances of Emre Can, Alexander-Arnold whose 35th-minute worldie set-piece secured one of the all-important away goals, or Alberto Moreno who was very supportive of Mane down the left flank all night long at the Wirsal Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Overall, Liverpool played to their strengths and crafted some very good chances that deserved more goals.

The only criticism of their attacking flair was that they didn't produce the number of goals they should have, and against a better side they could have been made to pay for that - they could still if Hoffenheim cause a shock at Anfield.