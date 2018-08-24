Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hoffenheim Players Play FIFA on Giant Screen at Training Ground Built to Analyse Opponents

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
News
In a bizarre turn of events, Bundesliga side Hoffenheim have erected a massive screen at their training ground. The main purpose of the screen was for the team to analyse their opponents and rectify their mistakes in real time.

Most teams have to see their mistakes on regular screens indoors and then act upon it in training. This unique approach will allow them to work on their shortcomings as soon as they spot it.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann is one of the best young managers in the game today. According to SportBible, he wanted the screen installed so his team won't have to stop training to consult match footage.

As per reports, four cameras are being used to record Hoffenheim's training sessions while Nagelsmann can watch it on his iPad. With his device he can control what he wants to put on the big screen for his players.

The team reportedly began training for their upcoming match against Bayern Munich by analysing Bayern's last game against Frankfurt FC. This very modern and efficient approach from Nagelsmann surely is very entertaining to see.

The young manager apparently was approached by Real Madrid earlier this year but the 31-year-old refused the offer saying he will have a future opportunity due to his age and did not want to leave Germany just yet.

"I am comfortable at 30. If my career continues like it has to now, there will be another opportunity in the future to take charge of a team in that category. My family situation too, it wouldn't have been ideal to move abroad now." - Julian Nagelsmann

Perhaps the best part of this entire thing is the fact that the players use the screen to play a game or two of FIFA after practice. As evident from the photos that surfaced, the players use it for a little fun time after training.

