Hoffenheim vs 1860 Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022

Hoffenheim and 1860 Munich will square off in an all-German friendly on Saturday (December 17).

The hosts are coming off a 4-3 victory over Elversberg in another all-German friendly on Wednesday. Georgino Rutter's first-half brace helped the Bundesliga outfit claim a 2-0 lead at the break before a thrilling second half saw five goals scored between the two sides.

Meanwhile, 1860 Munich have not been in action since a 2-1 defeat to Austria Klagenfurt in a friendly in November. All three goals came in the first half, with Andrew Irving, Jonas Arweiler and Leandro Morgalla finding the back of the net.

Hoffenheim have another friendly lined up against Greuther Furth next week. Meanwhile, 1860 Munich will face the Baden-Württemberg outfit just one day after taking on Nurnberg.

Hoffenheim vs 1860 Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on three competitive occasions, with 1860 Munich claiming two wins. They also clashed in a friendly in January 2014 that saw Hoffenheim win 3-0.

This will be their first meeting since August 2015 in the DFB Pokal, where 1860 Munich secured qualification with a 2-0 home win.

Hoffenheim's last five games, including friendlies, have had goals at both ends.

Hoffenheim have not won their last six games, including friendlies, in regular time. Their sole victory in this time came via penalties in a friendly against Hertha.

Hoffenheim are unbeaten in five friendlies this year, winning four and drawing one, scoring 14 goals and conceding five.

1860 Munich have won four and lost three of their eight friendlies this year.

Hoffenheim vs 1860 Munich Prediction

Hoffenheim's attacking style of play has seen them fail to keep a clean sheet in their last seven games. Their seven-goal thriller against Elversberg highlighted their brilliance in front of goal and defensive vulnerabilities.

The Bundesliga outfit are strong favourites against third-tier 1860 Munich but are likely to be troubled at the back.

Nevertheless, Andre Breitenreiter's side should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 3-1 1860 Munich

Hoffenheim vs 1860 Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hoffenheim to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 3.5 goals

