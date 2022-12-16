Create

Hoffenheim vs 1860 Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022

By Ume Elvis
Modified Dec 16, 2022 09:45 AM IST
1. FC K&ouml;ln v TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga
TSG Hoffenheim will face 1860 Munich in a friendly on Saturday.

Hoffenheim and 1860 Munich will square off in an all-German friendly on Saturday (December 17).

The hosts are coming off a 4-3 victory over Elversberg in another all-German friendly on Wednesday. Georgino Rutter's first-half brace helped the Bundesliga outfit claim a 2-0 lead at the break before a thrilling second half saw five goals scored between the two sides.

Meanwhile, 1860 Munich have not been in action since a 2-1 defeat to Austria Klagenfurt in a friendly in November. All three goals came in the first half, with Andrew Irving, Jonas Arweiler and Leandro Morgalla finding the back of the net.

Friendly win against @SV07Elversberg ✔️A 4-3 victory against the third division side - #TSG goalscorers: @georgi_hrt (2x), Tom #Bischof & David #Mokwa

Hoffenheim have another friendly lined up against Greuther Furth next week. Meanwhile, 1860 Munich will face the Baden-Württemberg outfit just one day after taking on Nurnberg.

Hoffenheim vs 1860 Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have clashed on three competitive occasions, with 1860 Munich claiming two wins. They also clashed in a friendly in January 2014 that saw Hoffenheim win 3-0.
  • This will be their first meeting since August 2015 in the DFB Pokal, where 1860 Munich secured qualification with a 2-0 home win.
  • Hoffenheim's last five games, including friendlies, have had goals at both ends.
  • Hoffenheim have not won their last six games, including friendlies, in regular time. Their sole victory in this time came via penalties in a friendly against Hertha.
  • Hoffenheim are unbeaten in five friendlies this year, winning four and drawing one, scoring 14 goals and conceding five.
  • 1860 Munich have won four and lost three of their eight friendlies this year.

Hoffenheim vs 1860 Munich Prediction

Hoffenheim's attacking style of play has seen them fail to keep a clean sheet in their last seven games. Their seven-goal thriller against Elversberg highlighted their brilliance in front of goal and defensive vulnerabilities.

The Bundesliga outfit are strong favourites against third-tier 1860 Munich but are likely to be troubled at the back.

🛑 https://t.co/ekO4BKUJGR

Nevertheless, Andre Breitenreiter's side should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 3-1 1860 Munich

Hoffenheim vs 1860 Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hoffenheim to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 3.5 goals

