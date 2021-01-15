Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Struggling Hoffenheim host Arminia Bielefeld in a Bundesliga match at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Saturday.

In the middle of a huge slump, Hoffenheim's season went from bad to worse last weekend. Schalke beat them 4-0 to win a Bundesliga game for the first time in 359 days.

The home side are 14th in the league at the moment, just one spot above Arminia in the standings. Hoffenheim have picked up 15 points in 15 games so far, while Arminia have 13 points.

A goal from Reinhald Yabo gave Arminia a 1-0 win in their last game against Hertha BSC. They have won two of their last three games, giving themselves some breathing space in the Bundesliga relegation battle.

An important win at home tonight to lift @arminia_int out of the bottom three 👋



📹⚽ #DSCBSC pic.twitter.com/vZmPauLj5Y — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) January 10, 2021

Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

There have only been two previous games between these two teams, with Hoffenheim winning both during the 2008-09 season.

Hoffenheim form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Advertisement

Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim will be without midfielder Sebastian Rudy for the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered a couple of weeks ago.

Kevin Akpoguma, Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakcic, Kostas Stafylidis, and Benjamin Hubner are all out with injuries. Havard Nordtveit is in doubt for this game, as Hoffenheim's injury crisis shows little sign of easing.

Midfielder Christoph Baumgartner is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Sebastian Rudy, Kostas Stafylidis, Benjamin Hubner, Havard Nordtveit, Dennis Geiger, Kevin Akpoguma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Christoph Baumgartner

Arminia Bielefeld

Manuel Prietl and Andreas Voglsammer are both injured and will play no part against Hoffenheim this weekend.

Injured: Manuel Prietl, Andreas Voglsammer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Kasim Nuhu, Kevin Vogt, Ryan Sessegnon; Diadie Samassekou, Mijat Gacinovic, Florian Grillitsch; Ihlas Bebou, Ishak Belfodil, Andrej Kramaric

Advertisement

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen; Ritsu Doan, Fabian Kunze, Marcel Hartel, Reinhold Yabo; Fabian Klos, Sergio Cordova

Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

With the current injury crisis that Hoffenheim are experiencing, it would be a surprise if they came out of this game with a positive result of any kind.

We are predicting a narrow win for Arminia Bielefeld in this game.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 0-1 Arminia Bielefeld