Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga continues this weekend and will see Hoffenheim host Arminia Bielefeld at the PreZero Arena on Sunday evening.

Hoffenheim, who ended 2021 in strong fashion, have failed to replicate those heights this year. They were beaten 2-0 by Mainz last time out as they fell to a late quickfire second-half double from their opponents.

The home team now sit eighth in the league table with 31 points from 21 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they chase a return to European football.

Arminia Bielefeld are fighting to retain their top-flight status and are doing so commendably well at the moment. They held Borussia Monchengladbach to a 1-1 draw in their last game, with Janni Serra scoring the sole goal for the visitors and his first-ever home goal for the side.

Arminia Bielefeld sit 15th in the Bundesliga table with 22 points from 21 games. They are level on points with Augsburg in the relegation playoff spot and will be looking to widen the gap this weekend.

Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

There have been just five meetings between Hoffenheim and Arminia Bielefeld. The visitors are winless in all five attempts as the hosts have won twice while the other three matchups have all ended in draws.

The two sides last locked horns in a Bundesliga clash earlier this season in a game which ended goalless.

Hoffenheim Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-L-L-W-D

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (Bundesliga): D-W-D-D-W

Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Hoffenheim

Robert Skov and Ermin Bicakcic remain out of the squad due to injuries while Andrej Kramaric and Marco John are both out with the COVID-19. Pavel Kaderabek and Kevin Akpoguma are back in training and in contention to play the game.

Injured: Robert Skov, Ermin Bicakcic, Pavel Kaderabek

Unavailable: Andrej Kramaric, Marco John

Doubtful: Pavel Kaderabek, Kevin Akpoguma

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld

Andres Andrade remains out with an ankle injury while Patrick Wimmer has been suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Robin Hack is a doubt for the game as he continues his recovery from injury.

Injured: Andres Andrade

Doubtful: Robin Hack

Suspended: Patrick Wimmer

Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann (GK); Chris Richards, Kevin Vogt, Benjamin Hübner; Ihlas Bebou, Dennis Geiger, Sebastian Rudy, David Raum; Christoph Baumgartner; Georginio Rutter, Munas Dabbur

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega (GK); Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Nathan De Medina; Fabian Kunze, Sebastian Vasiliadis; Alessandro Schöpf, Masaya Okugawa, Florian Krüger; Janni Serra

Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Hoffenheim are currently on a four-game losing streak across all competitions and have conceded 11 goals in that period. They have however lost just one of their last eight home league games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Arminia Bielefeld are unbeaten in six straight games and are one of the most in-form sides in the Bundesliga at the moment. The visitors should be able to earn a point on Sunday.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-1 Arminia Bielefeld

Edited by Shardul Sant