Hoffenheim vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Arsenal lock horns with Hoffenheim on Wednesday. Arsenal have excellent players at their disposal and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Hoffenheim are in third place in the league standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The German outfit was held to a 1-1 draw over the weekend and will need to bounce back this week.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have been inconsistent this season. The Gunners eased past Leicester City by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Hoffenheim vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal have an impressive record against Hoffenheim and have won the only game played between the two teams. Hoffenheim have never defeated Arsenal in an official fixture and will need to step up on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October this year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Arsenal. Hoffenheim struggled to cope with their opponents on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Hoffenheim form guide: D-W-W-D-L

Arsenal form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Hoffenheim vs Arsenal Team News

Nicole Billa is in excellent form

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim have no discernible injury concerns at the moment and will have to field their best team against Barcelona. The Germans have grown in stature this year and will likely name an attacking lineup against the Gunners.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal have been impressive this season

Arsenal

Malin Gut is recovering from an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Leah Williamson picked up a hamstring strain last month and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Malin Gut, Leah Williamson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-4-2): Martina Tufekovic; Laura Wienroither, Jana Feldkamp, Michaela Specht, Katharina Naschenweng; Sarai Linder, Fabienne Dongus, Chantal Hagel, Jule Brand; Tine De Caigny, Nicole Billa

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuela Zinsberger; Noelle Maritz, Simone Boye Sorensen, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Stephanie Catley; Kim Little, Frid Maanum, Jordan Nobbs; Beth Mead, Katie McCabe, Vivianne Miedema

Hoffenheim vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on building momentum ahead of a challenging schedule. The Gunners can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this week.

Hoffenheim have improved in recent months but will face a formidable opponent on Wednesday. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hoffeheim 0-2 Arsenal

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi