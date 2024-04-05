Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024

Hoffenheim will host Augsburg at the PreZero Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have struggled for results of late and are falling behind in the race for continental football. They were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Bayer Leverkusen in their last match, heading into the break with a one-goal lead before their opponents came from behind to clinch all three points with two late strikes.

Hoffenheim sit mid-table in ninth place with 33 points picked up so far. They are three points behind their weekend opponents in seventh place and will be looking to draw level with a win on Sunday.

Augsburg, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and are pushing for the European spots in the league table. They played out a 1-1 draw against Koln last time out taking the lead via an Arne Maier strike before their opponents leveled the scores later in the first half.

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between Hoffenheim and Augsburg. The hosts have won 18 of those games while the visitors have won 13 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after losing five of their six prior.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Hoffenheim have kept just one clean sheet in the Bundesliga all season, the fewest in the competition so far.

Six of Augsburg's nine league defeats this season have come on the road.

Die Kraichgauer have conceded 52 goals in the German top flight this season, the highest of any team in the top half of the table.

Hoffenheim have picked up 13 points on home turf in the league this season. Only Koln (9) and last-placed Darmstadt (6) have managed fewer.

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Prediction

Hoffenheim are on a three-game losing streak and have won just twice since the turn of the year. They have won just one of their last six home games and could struggle this weekend.

Augsburg, on the other hand, have picked up four wins and a draw from their last five league outings. They have won their last two away matches and should extend that streak on Sunday.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 0-1 Augsburg

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Augsburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)