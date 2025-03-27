Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Hoffenheim and Augsburg return to action in Bundesliga when they go head-to-head on Saturday. Jess Thorup’s visitors have lost their last four visits to PreZero Arena since a 4-2 victory in December 2019.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat to St. Pauli just before the international break, with Noah Weisshaupt striking in the 51st minute to hand his team all three points. Before that, Christian Ilzer’s side were on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, claiming two wins, scoring six goals and conceding three.

Hoffenheim have picked up 26 points from 26 matches to sit 14th in the standings, six points above 16th-placed Bochum in the relegation playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Phillip Tietz grabbed the headlines for Augsburg last time out, as he netted the only goal of the game to hand them a 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg at the WWK Arena. Jess Thorup’s men are unbeaten in 10 Bundesliga games, picking up six wins since a 1-0 home defeat to Stuttgart in January.

Augsburg have picked up 38 points from 26 games to sit ninth in the standings, four points behind sixth-placed Freiburg in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hoffenheim have won 21 of their last 38 meetings between the two teams, losing 10.

Hoffenheim are winless in nine competitive home matches, losing four, since December.

Augsburg are unbeaten in six Bundesliga away games in 2025, winning four.

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Prediction

While Augsburg head into the weekend as the more in-form side, they have lost their last four games at the PreZero Arena since 2019. Nevertheless, expect Hoffenheim to frustrate the visitors and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-1 Augsburg

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes.)

