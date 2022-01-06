Hoffenheim vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga resumes this weekend after a two-week hiatus and will see Hoffenheim host Augsburg at the PreZero Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Hoffenheim have picked up good form of late and are running with it. They played out a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach last time out with Kevin Akpoguma coming off the bench to score an injury time equalizer for the hosts.

Die Kraichgauer sit fifth in the league table, with 28 points from 17 games. They are level on points with Bayer Leverkusen in the last Champions League spot and will be looking to return to the top four with a win at the weekend.

Augsburg played out a goalless draw against bottom-placed Greuther Furth in their last league game. The result means the visitors have now drawn back-to-back games and are unbeaten in their last three games.

Augsburg are 15th in the league table with 18 points from 17 games. They are just a point above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Saturday.

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

There have been 35 meetings between Hoffenheim and Augsburg. The hosts have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two teams last met in the league earlier in the season, with Hoffenheim winning the game 4-0.

Hoffenheim Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W

Augsburg Form Guide: D-D-W-L-D

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Team News

Hoffenheim

Ermin Bickacic and Robert Skov are injured and will miss Saturday's game. Marco John has begun recovery from an injury sustained back in September but may not be available to play at the weekend.

Kasim Adams and Havard Nordveit are ill and will miss the game. However, Sargis Adamyan is a doubt after being asked to quarantine at home.

Diadie Samassekou is away on international duty and will be absent as well.

Injured: Ermin Bickacic, Robert Skov

Doubtful: Marco John, Sargis Adamyan

Unavailable: Diadie Samassekou, Kasim Adams, Havard Nordveit

Suspended: None

Augsburg

Alfred Finnbogason, Tobias Strobl, Mads Pedersen and Carlos Gruezo are all injured and will not play against Hoffenheim.

Reece Oxford is suspended from the game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Alfred Finnbogason, Tobias Strobl, Carlos Gruezo, Mads Pedersen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Reece Oxford

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-3): Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Chris Richards, Kevin Vogt; Pavel Kaderbek, Angelo Stiller, Dennis Geiger, David Raum; Andrej Kramaric, Georginio Rutter, Ilhas Bebou

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Udokhai, Robert Gumny; Ruben Vargas, Niklas Dorsch, Arne Maier, Daniel Caligiuri; Andre Hahn, Michael Gregoritsch

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Prediction

Hoffenheim are flying high in the league at the moment and have a six-game unbeaten run under their belt. They have lost just once at home all season and will therefore be relishing their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

Augsburg are performing fairly well at the moment with one loss in their last six games after losing four times in the six games prior. They have however won just one away game all season and may face defeat at the weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Augsburg

Edited by Shardul Sant