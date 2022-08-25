Hoffenheim vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Hoffenheim will host Augsburg at the PreZero Arena on Saturday night in the fourth gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The home side kicked off their league campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund. They, however, bounced back from that and picked up a clinical 3-0 win over struggling Bayer Leverkusen in their next outing.

Hoffenheim have picked up six points from a maximum of nine and sit sixth in the league table. They will look to pick up a third consecutive league win when they play on Saturday.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season. They were beaten 2-1 by Mainz last time out. They looked set to come away with a point after Rafal Gikiewicz's second-half penalty save before their opponents scored a late winner.

The visitors are tenth in the Bundesliga standings with three points from as many games. They will now look to return to winning ways this weekend.

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Hoffenheim and Augsburg. The hosts have won 17 of their previous matchups, while Augsburg have won 11. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which Hoffenheim won 3-1.

Hoffenheim Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Augsburg Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Team News

Hoffenheim

Summer signing Stanley N'Soki picked up a thigh injury against Bochum and is a doubt for this one. Meanwhile, Benjamin Hubner, Ihlas Bebou, Ermin Bicakcic and Philipp Pentke are injured and will not play here.

Injured: Benjamin Hubner, Ihlas Bebou, Ermin Bicakcic, Philipp Pentke

Doubtful: Stanley N'Soki

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Augsburg

The visitors have a couple of injured personnel as well. Niklas Dorsch, Noah Sarenren Bazee, Tobias Strobl and Reece Oxford are all sidelined because of injury. Andre Hahn is struggling with an ankle injury and could miss this one.

Injured: Niklas Dorsch, Noah Sarenren Bazee, Tobias Strobl, Reece Oxford, Felix Uduokhai

Doubtful: Andre Hahn

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Predicted XIs

Hoffenheim (3-5-2): Oliver Baumann; Kevin Akpoguma, Kevin Vogt, Ozan Kabak; Angelino, Christoph Baumgartner, Dennis Geiger, Grischa Promel, Robert Skov; Georginio Rutter, Andrej Kramaric

Augsburg (3-5-2): Rafael Gikiewicz; Robert Gumny, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Maximilian Bauer; Iago, Arne Maier, Carlos Gruezo, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Mads Pedersen; Fredrik Jensen, Ermedin Demirovic

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Prediction

Hoffenheim are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last nine games across competitions.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games. They have struggled in this fixture of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Augsburg

Edited by Bhargav