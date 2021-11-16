Hoffenheim vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Barcelona lock horns with Hoffenheim on Wednesday. Barcelona have been exceptional over the past year and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Hoffenheim are in third place in Group C at the moment and face an uphill battle to progress to the next stage this season. The German outfit thrashed Bayer Leverkusen by a 7-1 margin over the weekend but will face a different class of opposition this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are on a typically magnificent unbeaten streak at the moment and are at the top of their group. The Catalan giants eased past Levante by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Hoffenheim vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a good record against Hoffenheim and have won the only game played between the two teams. Hoffenheim have never defeated Barcelona in an official match and will look to create history this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 4-0 victory for Barcelona. Hoffenheim struggled to cope with their opponents on the day and have a point to prove on Wednesday.

Hoffenheim form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Barcelona form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Hoffenheim vs Barcelona Team News

Nicole Billa is in excellent form

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim have no discernible injury concerns at the moment and will have to field their best team against Barcelona. The Germans have grown in stature this year and will likely name an attacking lineup against the Catalans.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona have a strong squad

Barcelona

Bruna Vilamala and Sandra Panos are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Lieke Martens has also picked up a knock over the weekend and is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Bruna Vilamala, Sandra Panos

Doubtful: Lieke Martens, Caroline Graham Hansen

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-4-2): Martina Tufekovic; Laura Wienroither, Jana Feldkamp, Michaela Specht, Katharina Naschenweng; Sarai Linder, Fabienne Dongus, Chantal Hagel, Jule Brand; Tine De Caigny, Nicole Billa

Barcelona Femeni Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cata Coll; Irene Paredes, Maria Pilar Leon, Marta Torrejon, Melanie Serrano; Patricia Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Jenni Hermoso; Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Fridolina Rolfo, Asisat Oshoala

Hoffenheim vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have excelled in recent months and dominated both Europe and Spain last season. The reigning champions have scored 24 goals in their last five games and are in imperious form at the moment.

Hoffenheim bounced back with a stunning performance over the weekend but have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-4 Barcelona

