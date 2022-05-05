Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Hoffenheim are set to play Bayer Leverkusen at the PreZero Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim come into this game on the back of a 4-3 loss to Christian Streich's Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Goals from Hungarian winger Roland Sallai, left-back Christian Gunter, attacker Lucas Holer and South Korea international Jeong Woo-yeong secured the win for Freiburg.

Goals from Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric, midfielder Angelo Stiller and Germany international Sebastian Rudy proved to be a mere consolation for Hoffenheim.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, beat Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the league. Goals from Brazilian attacker Paulinho and Czech striker Patrik Schick sealed the deal for Gerardo Seoane's Bayer Leverkusen.

Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen have the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost six and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. A brace from former Roma striker Patrik Schick for Bayer Leverkusen was canceled out by late second-half goals from midfielder Angelo Stiller and Israeli striker Mu'nas Dabbur for Hoffenheim. Bayer Leverkusen had French winger Moussa Diaby sent off.

Hoffenheim form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-D-L-L

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-D-W

Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim manager Sebastian Hoeness will be unable to call upon the services of American centre-back Chris Richards, Norway international Havard Nordtveit, centre-back Benjamin Hubner, midfielder Marco John and Bosnian centre-back Ermin Bicakcic. There are doubts over the availability of Austrian midfielder Florian Grillitsch.

Injured: Marco John, Ermin Bicakcic, Chris Richards, Havard Nordtveit, Benjamin Hubner

Doubtful: Florian Grillitsch

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen will be without talented midfielder Florian Wirtz, Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, French winger Amine Adli, Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, young Danish midfielder Zidan Sertdemir and winger Karim Bellarabi.

Injured: Florian Wirtz, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Amine Adli, Jeremie Frimpong, Zidan Sertdemir, Karim Bellarabi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oliver Baumann, Pavel Kaderabek, Kevin Akpoguma, Kevin Vogt, David Raum, Christoph Baumgartner, Diadie Samassekou, Angelo Stiller, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Andrej Kramaric, Mu'nas Dabbur

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Piero Hincapie, Charles Aranguiz, Julian Baumgartlinger, Sardar Azmoun, Exequiel Palacios, Moussa Diaby, Patrik Schick

Bayer 04 Leverkusen



“Let’s see. We have two more games. I also scored one in the first half, but it was offside. We have two more games, maybe one or two more.” Patrik Schick scored his 22nd of the season in #B04SGE - how many does he think he’ll end the season with?“Let’s see. We have two more games. I also scored one in the first half, but it was offside. We have two more games, maybe one or two more.” Patrik Schick scored his 22nd of the season in #B04SGE - how many does he think he’ll end the season with? “Let’s see. We have two more games. I also scored one in the first half, but it was offside. We have two more games, maybe one or two more.” https://t.co/T26MXnxxbp

Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Hoffenheim are eighth in the Bundesliga, and have lost three of their last five league games. David Raum has provided 11 assists in the league this season, and could come crucial.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are third in the league, five points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund. They have enjoyed a good season and will be hoping to finish on a positive note.

Bayer Leverkusen to win.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen

