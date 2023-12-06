Hoffenheim vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8th 2023

Hoffenheim will host Bochum at the PreZero Arena on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have struggled for results of late although they remain in contention for continental football. They were beaten 2-1 by Borussia Monchengladbach in their last match, with a Wout Weghorst strike sandwiched between goals from their opponents as they fell to a fourth consecutive defeat against Die Fohlen.

Hoffenheim sit sixth in the table with 20 points. They will be looking to shake off their poor run of results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Bochum, meanwhile, endured a poor start to their season but have begun picking up important points in recent weeks as they look to avoid the drop. They picked up a 3-1 home win over Wolfsburg in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet for Thomas Letsch's men including Bernado, who scored his first-ever goal for the club.

The visitors sit 12th in the Bundesliga standings with 13 points from 13 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Friday.

Hoffenheim vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Hoffenheim and Bochum. The hosts have won four of their previous matchups while the visitors have won one more.

The visitors have won four of their last five competitive games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture and their last nine across all competitions.

Bochum have scored 14 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the third-fewest in the competition so far.

Four of Hoffenheim's five league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Die Unabsteigbaren have the most draws in the Bundesliga this season, with seven of their games ending level.

Hoffenheim vs Bochum Prediction

Hoffenheim are on a five-game winless streak and have won two of their last nine matches. They have lost three of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Bochum, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five Bundesliga outings, picking up two wins and three draws in that period. They have, however, won just one on the road all season and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Bochum

Hoffenheim vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hoffenheim to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five league matchups)