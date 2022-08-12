Hoffenheim vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Hoffenheim will host Bochum at the PreZero Arena on Saturday in the second gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

Die Kraichgauer kicked off their league campaign with a 3-1 against Borussia Monchengladbach. Hoffenheim found themselves a man down in the opening 20 minutes after they had opened the scoring but endured defeat. Hoffenheim will now look to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this weekend.

Meanwhile, their hosts, Bochum were beaten in their first league game of the season, losing 2-1 to Mainz. After falling behind midway through the first half, Anton Stach drew Die Unabsteigbaren level with an audacious strike before their opponents reclaimed their lead from a second-half corner.

Thomas Reis' men will hit the road this weekend for their first away league game of the season and will hope to pick up maximum points.

Hoffenheim vs Bochum Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the tenth meeting between Hoffenheim and Bochum. The hosts have won three of their previous matchups, while Bochum have won the other six, including their most recent meeting, which ended 2-1.

Hoffenheim Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W.

Bochum Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W.

Hoffenheim vs Bochum Team News

Hoffenheim

Stefan Posch received a red card last time out and is set to serve a one-game suspension here. Benjamin Hubner, Ihlas Bebou, Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakcic and Angelo Stiller are all injured and will not play this weekend.

Injured: Benjamin Hubner, Ihlas Bebou, Ermin Bicakcic, Angelo Stiller.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Stefan Posch.

Unavailable: Dennis Geiger.

Bochum

The visitors have a few absentees too. Jannes Horn, Danilo Soares, Patrick Osterhage and Konstantinos Stafylidis are all injured, with the latter two suffering from muscle injuries. Jacek Goralski is doubtful for this one.

Injured: Jannes Horn, Danilo Soares, Patrick Osterhage, Konstantinos Stafylidis.

Doubtful: Jacek Goralski.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hoffenheim vs Bochum Predicted XIs

Hoffenheim (3-5-2): Oliver Baumann; Stanley N'Soki, Kevin Vogt, Ozan Kabak; Pavel Kaderabek, Diadie Samassekou, Christoph Baumgartner, Grischa Promel, Robert Skov; Georginio Rutter, Andrej Kramaric.

Bochum (4-2-3-1): Manuel Riemann; Cristian Gamboa, Erhan Masovic, Ivan Ordets, Saidy Janko; Anthony Losilla, Kevin Stoger; Takuma Asano, Simon Zoller, Gerrit Holtmann; Philipp Hofmann.

Hoffenheim vs Bochum Prediction

Hoffenheim enjoyed a superb pre-season, winning five of their six friendlies. They will be gutted to have lost their first league game but will now look to bounce back here.

Bochum, meanwhile, had mixed results in the off-season and also suffered an opening day defeat. The hosts are the stronger team here and should come out on top.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Bochum.

