Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Hoffenheim invite Borussia Dortmund to the Rhein-Neckar Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Dortmund are seventh in the points table with 45 points, the same as eighth-placed Werder Bremen. Hoffenheim have seven wins from 30 games and are 15th with 30 points.

Hoffenheim have won one of their last five league games, losing three. They failed to build on their 2-0 home win over Mainz, losing 3-2 at Freiburg last week. Marius Bulter and Andrej Kramaric scored in first half added time, but Freiburg scored twice after the break to take the win.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four league games, winning three. They beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 at home last week. Serhou Guirassy, Daniel Svensson and Felix Nmecha scored in quick succession late in the first half.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 36 times across competitions, with Dortmund leading 17-8.

Dortmund are unbeaten in two league meetings against Hoffenheim. After a 3-2 away win last season, they drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture in December.

Hoffenheim are unbeaten in four home games, winning one.

Dortmund have won one of their last four away games across competitions, failing to score twice.

Hoffenheim have won one of their last 10 meetings against Dortmund, losing six.

BvB have lost four of their seven Bundesliga away games in 2025.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Hoffenheim have won one of their last six league games and won one of their last 11 home games across competitions. They have lost their last four home games against Dortmund, failing to score twice.

Tom Bischof is suspended, while Leo Ostigard is back available after being banned last week. Valentin Gendrey will miss out with a broken collar bone, while Ozan Kabak, Grischa Promel, Ihlas Bebou and Diadie Samassekou are doubtful.

Dortmund, meanwhile, have lost one of their last six games across competitions and have scored at least thrice four times. After six consecutive wins between 2021 and 2023, they are winless in two meetings against Hoffenheim.

Manger Niko Kovac is likely to make changes to his starting XI from the win against Monchengladbach last week. Maximilian Beier was subbed off with an ankle injury and is doubtful, while Marcel Sabitzer and Nico Schlotterbeck are sidelined with injuries.

Dortmund have a good recent record against Hoffeinheim, and considering the hosts' drop in form, expect BvB to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

