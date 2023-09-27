Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | September 29th 2023

Hoffenheim will entertain Borussia Dortmund at the Rhein-Neckar Arena in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The hosts have won four games in a row since their home loss to Freiburg in their campaign opener. They met Union Berlin in their previous league outing on Saturday and first-half goals from Andrej Kramarić and Maximilian Beier helped them record a 2-0 away win.

With 12 points from the first five games of the season, they have enjoyed their best start to a Bundesliga campaign. They trail league leaders Bayern Munich by just one point in the league table.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign and recorded a second win in a row as Marco Reus' second-half strike helped them record a 1-0 home win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

They trail the hosts by one point and are in sixth place in the league table. They are unbeaten in their first five games of a Bundesliga campaign for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 32 times in all competitions since 2008. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with 15 wins. The hosts have seven wins to their name and 10 games have ended in draws.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the hosts, recording five wins in that period. Last season, they recorded 1-0 wins in home and away meetings in the Bundesliga to secure a league double for the second season in a row.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 12-9 in five league games thus far, though the visitors have the better defensive record, conceding one goal fewer (5).

Borussia Dortmund have won their last three away games at Hoffenheim, keeping two clean sheets.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Die Kraichgauer head into the match in great form, scoring 11 goals while conceding just four times in their last four league games, which they have won. Pellegrino Matarazzo's men are winless in their last six meetings against the visitors and will look to break that run this time around.

Wout Weghorst was substituted with a muscle injury in their win over Union Berlin but is fit enough to appear in this match. Florian Grillitsch will undergo a late fitness test before the match.

Die Schwarzgelben have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals, with five wins in six Bundesliga meetings, earning 16 points from a possible 18. They do not have any fresh absentees for the game, so head coach Edin Terzic is expected to field a strong starting XI.

The visitors have scored just one goal in their last two games in all competitions and will look to improve upon their goalscoring output.

Considering the form of the two teams, we expect the match to be closely contested and a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Andrej Kramaric to score or assist any time - Yes