Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Hoffenheim are set to play Borussia Dortmund at the PreZero Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim come into this game on the back of a 4-1 loss to Christian Streich's Freiburg in the Round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal. A first-half brace from Italy international Vincenzo Grifo and second-half goals from young attacker Kevin Schade and forward Ermedin Demirovic sealed the deal for Freiburg. An own goal from star centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck proved to be a mere consolation for Hoffenheim.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Timo Schultz's St. Pauli in the Round of 16 in the DFB-Pokal. A goal from Togo international Etienne Amenyido and an own goal from experienced Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel secured the win for St. Pauli. A second-half penalty from star striker Erling Braut Haaland proved to be a mere consolation for Borussia Dortmund.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost seven and drawn 10.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund beating Hoffenheim 3-2. Second-half goals from American midfielder Giovanni Reyna, England international Jude Bellingham and Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland ensured victory for Borussia Dortmund.

Austrian midfielder Christian Baumgartner and Israeli striker Mu'nas Dabbur scored the goals for Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-D-D-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-W-D

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim will be without Bosnia and Herzegovina international Ermin Bicakcic, Danish winger Robert Skov and Czech right-back Pavel Kaderabek. There are doubts over the availability of Austrian midfielder Florian Grillitsch. Mali international Diadie Samassekou is representing his nation at AFCON. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Sebastian Hoeness is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Pavel Kaderabek, Ermin Bicakcic, Robert Skov

Doubtful: Florian Grillitsch

Suspended: None

Not available: Diadie Samassekou

Borussia Dortmund

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish right-back Mateu Morey. There are doubts over the availability of American midfielder Giovanni Reyna and veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer.

Injured: Mateu Morey

Doubtful: Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-5-2): Oliver Baumann, Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Chris Richards, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Sebastian Rudy, Christoph Baumgartner, Dennis Geiger, David Raum, Andrej Kramaric, Mu'nas Dabbur

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Axel Witsel, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland, Donyell Malen

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Hoffenheim are currently 4th in the Bundesliga, nine points behind 2nd-placed Borussia Dortmund. Given Borussia Dortmund's inconsistent displays, a positive result here could prove to be crucial for Hoffenheim, with only one point separating them and 3rd-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, will be seething after losing to St. Pauli in the DFB-Pokal. Not many expect them to win the league this season, with six points the difference between them and league leaders Bayern Munich. Erling Braut Haaland's recent comments have increased the scrutiny as well, with the Norwegian looking likely to leave the club this summer.

Borussia Dortmund should win.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

