Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2023

Hoffenheim will host Borussia Monchengladbach at the PreZero Arena on Saturday in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The home side are struggling for form in the league at the moment after a fairly decent start to their season and now find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They played out a 2-2 home draw against Stuttgart in their last game, with Andrej Kramaric scoring an early opener and a late leveler for the Blues.

Hoffenheim sit 13th in the Bundesliga standings with 19 points from 17 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach have also had their struggles this season, rapidly falling behind in the race for European football. They were beaten 1-0 by Augsburg last time out and could have no complaints after a lackluster performance which finally saw them fall behind in the 82nd minute.

The visitors sit ninth in the league table, with 22 points from 17 games. They will now look to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Hoffenheim and Monchengladbach. The hosts have won 11 of those games, while the visitors have won nine times. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Three of Hoffenheim's five league wins this season have come on home turf.

Gladbach are one of three teams in the Bundesliga this season without an away league win.

Die Kraichgauer are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games across all competitions.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Hoffenheim are without a win in their last seven Bundesliga outings, losing five games in that period. They are winless in their last six home league matches and could struggle here.

Monchengladbach are on a run of back-to-back league defeats. They are without a win away from home this season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last six matchups)

