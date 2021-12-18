Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Hoffenheim lock horns with Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Borussia Monchengladbach are in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled this year. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt last week and will look to bounce back in this fixture.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been excellent this year. The hosts played out a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in their previous game and have a point to prove in this match.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

Hoffenheim have a good record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 11 out of 30 matches played between the two teams. Borussia Monchengladbach have managed seven victories against Hoffenheim and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in April this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Hoffenheim. Borussia Monchengladbach made a few errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Hoffenheim form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-W-W-W

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-L-L-W

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Hoffenheim have a strong squad

Hoffenheim

Ermin Bicakcic and Robert Skov are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Florian Grillitsch and Jacob Bruun Larsen are carrying knocks and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Ermin Bickacic, Robert Skov

Doubtful: Ermin Bucackcic, Florian Grillitch

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach need to win this game

Borussia Monchengladbach

Kouadio Kone picked up his fifth yellow card last week and is suspended for this match. Louis Beyer and Jonas Hofmann are injured and have been sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Louis Beyer, Jonas Hofmann

Doubtful: Mamadou Doucoure, Nico Elvedi

Suspended: Kouadio Kone

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-3): Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Chris Richards, Kevin Vogt; Pavel Kaderbek, David Raum, Diadie Samessakou, Dennis Geiger; Andrej Kramaric, Georginio Rutter, Ilhas Bebou

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Joe Scally; Denis Zakaria, Christoph Kramer; Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram, Breel Embolo; Alassane Plea

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Hoffenheim have punched above their weight this season and will be intent on Champions League qualification in the coming months. The hosts have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach have struggled to meet expectations so far and cannot afford another poor result on Saturday. Hoffenheim are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

