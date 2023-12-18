Hoffenheim vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | December 19th 2023

Hoffenheim will welcome last-placed Darmstadt to the Rhein-Neckar Arena in the Bundesliga on Tuesday.

The hosts lost 3-1 to RB Leipzig last week and will look to improve upon that result in their final match before the winter break. Ozan Kabak had equalized for them in the 42nd minute but Leipzig scored twice within four minutes in the second half to register their 10th win of the season.

The visitors are winless in their last eight league outings and suffered their 10th defeat of the campaign last week, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Wolfsburg. Maxence Lacroix was sent off in the 27th minute but Darmstadt were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage.

Hoffenheim vs Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 14 times across all competitions, with four of these meetings coming in the Bundesliga. They are evenly matched in these games, with five wins apiece and four games ending in draws.

The last five meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with the visitors keeping three clean sheets and the hosts managing two shutouts.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 38 goals in 15 games. They have a decent goalscoring record, finding the back of the net 17 times in that period.

Hoffenheim have just one win in their last six league outings, with that triumph coming at home against Bochum.

Darmstadt have failed to score in three of their last five league games while conceding six goals in that period.

The visitors have just one win in their last 10 away games across all competitions.

Hoffenheim vs Darmstadt Prediction

Die Kraichgauer have just one win in their last seven games across all competitions, suffering four defeats. They have not fared any better at home, with just one win in their last five league games, though they are unbeaten in their last two home games, with a win and a draw to their name.

Pellegrino Matarazzo remains without the services of Marco John and Mërgim Berisha through injuries while Julian Justvan and Diadié Samassékou face late fitness tests due to illness. Dennis Geiger and Wout Weghorst are also not expected to feature here.

Die Lilien are winless in the Bundesliga since the October international break, failing to score four times in eight games, and might struggle here. They have scored two goals apiece in three of their four away meetings against the hosts and will look to build on that goalscoring form here.

Torsten Lieberknecht will be without Fraser Hornby, Marvin Mehlem, Christoph Zimmermann, and Braydon Manu for the trip up north. Oscar Vilhelmsson and Aaron Seydel picked up muscle injuries last week and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

Both teams have been inconsistent in the league recently. They have been evenly matched in the head-to-head record and, considering their current form, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-1 Darmstadt

Hoffenheim vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Andrej Kramaric to score or assist any time - Yes