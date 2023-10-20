Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2023

Hoffenheim will invite Eintracht Frankfurt to the Rhein-Neckar Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday, as league action resumes after the international break.

The hosts, fifth in the league table, recorded their fifth win of the season in their previous outing, defeating Werder Bremen 3-2 in their away game. Late drama ensued as both teams scored in injury time, with Marius Bülter scoring the winner for Hoffenheim just seconds after Jens Stage had equalized for Werder.

The visitors have been a bit inconsistent in the league thus far and recorded just their second win of the season last time around. Goals from Hugo Larsson and Ansgar Knauff helped them ease past Heidenheim for a 2-0 home win.

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 28 times thus far, with all meetings coming in the Bundesliga. The two teams are evenly matched in these meetings with 10 wins apiece and eight games ending in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded home wins in their Bundesliga matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt have the best defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding just five times in seven games. This is their best defensive start to the season in 30 years.

All of the hosts' seven league games thus far have produced conclusive results, with five wins and two losses. The visitors, meanwhile, have drawn more games (4) than any other team in the competition.

Interestingly, both defeats for Hoffenheim this season in the Bundesliga have come at home.

The visitors, meanwhile, are winless in their travels this season, with their only loss thus far coming in their away game at Wolfsburg.

Frankfurt are winless in their last 14 away Bundesliga games, suffering seven defeats.

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Die Kraichgauer have won five of their last six league games while scoring three goals apiece in four games in that period. They will look to continue that form in this match.

They have lost two of their three home games in the league thus far, which is a cause for concern. Interestingly, they have won their last two home meetings against the visitors, scoring three goals apiece, and will look to make it three wins on the trot.

Head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo will be without the services of influential striker Andrej Kramaric due to a thigh injury. Marco John was injured in training earlier this week and is sidelined for a lengthy spell due to an ACL tear. Dennis Geiger, Ozan Kabak, and Stanley Nsoki will also be absent while Kevin Vogt faces a late fitness test.

Die Adler recorded their first win in the league since August in their previous outing and will look to build on that win in this match. They are winless in their last 14 away games in the Bundesliga, which is a cause for concern.

Head coach Dino Toppmöller will not have Kristijan Jakić, Simon Simoni, Mehdi Loune, and Sebastian Rode available through injuries while Kevin Trapp is struggling with a back issue.

Both teams will have a few players fresh off international duty, which will present a selection dilemma to the coaches. Nonetheless, considering Frankfurt's poor away record in the Bundesliga in recent games, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hoffenheim to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Maximilian Beier to score or assist any time - Yes