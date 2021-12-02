Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Domestic football continues into the weekend and will see the resumption of the Bundesliga. Hoffenheim will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the PreZero Arena on Saturday.

Hoffenheim won their last game in dramatic fashion as they beat newly-promoted Greuther Furth 6-3 away from home. The win at the weekend marked a second consecutive win for the hosts and their fourth win in their last five games across all competitions.

Hoffenheim are fifth in the Bundesliga standings with 20 points from 13 games. They will be looking to extend their winning run on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt have hit good form of late. They beat Union Berlin 2-1 in their last game with Djibril Sow and Evan N'Dicka both getting on the scoresheet. The win at the weekend marked Die Adler's third consecutive win in the league.

Eintracht Frankfurt sit 12th in the Bundesliga with 18 points. They could leapfrog their hosts in the league table with a win at the weekend.

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

There have been 24 meetings between Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been seven draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga last season. Eintracht Frankfurt won the game 3-1.

Hoffenheim Form Guide (Bundesliga): W-W-L-W-L

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide (Bundesliga): W-W-W-D-L

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Hoffenheim

Jacob Bruun Larsen, Sebastian Rudy, Christoph Baumgartner, Robert Skov, Pavel Kaderabek, Marco John and Ermin Bicakcic are all injured and will not feature against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Injured: Jacob Bruun Larsen, Sebastian Rudy, Christoph Baumgartner, Robert Skov, Pavel Kaderabek, Marco John, Ermin Bicakcic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Christopher Lenz remains the only injured player for the visitors ahead of their trip to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Injured: Christopher Lenz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oliver Baumann; Kevin Akpoguma, Kevin Vogt, Stefan Posch, David Raum; Diadie Samassekou, Florian Grillitsch, Dennis Geiger; Georginio Rutter, Munas Dabbur, Ihlas Bebou

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Makoto Hasebe, Evan N'Dicka; Timothy Chandler, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Santos Borre

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Hoffenheim have lost just one of their last five games across all competitions, winning the other four. They have been formidable in front of goal as they have scored 15 goals in that period.

Eintracht Frankfurt are also enjoying a good spell of theirs as they are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. Half of those games have come on the road and have all ended with Eintracht Frankfurt picking up maximum points. They may however have to settle for a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Edited by Shardul Sant