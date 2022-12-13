Hoffenheim vs Elversberg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2022

Hoffenheim are back in action on Wednesday (December 14) when they take on Elversberg in a friendly at the Dietmar-Hopp-Stadion.

Andre Breitenreiter’s men were last in action on November 12 when they lost against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and will look to return to winning ways.

Midway through the 2022-23 Bundesliga, Hoffenheim are 11th in the standings after picking up 18 points from 15 games.

They're winless in their last five league games, picking up one point from the last 15 since October. That has been owing to their struggles at home, where they have lost four of their last five games and hold the league’s fifth-worst record with ten points from eight games.

Meanwhile, Elversberg maintained their fine run of results last time out, as they secured a 3-0 victory over Freiburg II.

They're on a five-game unbeaten run, claiming four wins and a draw since a 1-0 loss to Bochum in the DFB Pokal in October. Elversberg are atop the German 3. Liga standings after picking up 41 points from 17 games.

Hoffenheim vs Elversberg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Hoffenheim boast a clear upper hand in this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last 12 meetings.

Elversberg have managed two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Hoffenheim are unbeaten in their last three games against Elversberg, claiming two wins and a draw since a 1-0 loss in September 2005.

Elversberg have picked up four wins in their last five games, with a 1-1 draw against Erzgebirge Aue on October 29 being the exception.

Hoffenheim are winless in their last five games, losing four and claiming a draw since their 5-1 win over Schalke in the DFB Pokal on October 18.

Hoffenheim vs Elversberg Prediction

Hoffenheim head into the midweek clash with a superior and more experienced squad compared to the third tier outfit. While Elversberg should put up a fight, the Bundesliga side will likely arrest their slump in form and claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 3-1 Elversberg

Hoffenheim vs Elversberg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hoffenheim

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Hoffenheim’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corners in eight of Elversberg’s last ten outings).

