Hoffenheim vs FC Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Hoffenheim host FC Koln in the Bundesliga at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Sunday.

After a slump over the past few weeks, Hoffenheim managed to get back to winning ways in the last game that they played.

They beat Hertha BSC 3-0 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, with a brace from Andrej Kramaric adding to a first-half goal from Sebastian Rudy.

That win lifted Hoffenheim up to 11th place in the Bundesliga. They now have 19 points from 17 games, and know that a reasonably consistent run of results will help them climb further up the standings.

Koln really need to climb further up the standings, as they are in 16th place in Bundesliga at the moment.

They are eight points clear of Mainz and Schalke below them, which should keep them safe from automatic relegation. They will be aiming to climb further up the standings to avoid playing in the relegation playoffs.

In their last game, Koln beat Schalke 2-1 thanks to an injury-time winner from Jan Thielmann.

Hoffenheim vs FC Koln Head-to-Head

In the last 24 matches between these two teams, Hoffenheim have won 10, while Koln have won eight. Six of those matches have ended in draws.

Hoffenheim form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Koln form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Hoffenheim vs FC Koln Team News

Hoffenheim

Kevin Vogt's injury was not as bad as first feared, and he is set to be available for this game, after managing to play 60 minutes against Hertha BSC.

Kevin Akpoguma, Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakcic, Kostas Stafylidis, and Benjamin Hubner are all still unavailable for selection.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Kostas Stafylidis, Benjamin Hubner, Dennis Geiger, Kevin Akpoguma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Koln

Florian Kainz and Sebastian Andersson both have knee injuries, and will be unavailable to take the field for Koln in this game. Otherwise, Markus Gisdol has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Florian Kainz, Sebastian Andersson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs FC Koln Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Kasim Nuhu, , Kevin Vogt, Ryan Sessegnon; Diadie Samassekou, Christoph Baumgartner, Havard Nordtveit; Ihlas Bebou, Ishak Belfodil, Andrej Kramaric

FC Koln Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Timo Horn; Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Sava-Arangel Cestic; Marius Wolf, Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Ozcan, Jonas Hector; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Ondrej Duda; Anthony Modeste

Hoffenheim vs FC Koln Prediction

We are predicting a Hoffenheim win in this game because of their performance in the last match, which would have raised their confidence.

In terms of Koln's form, a win against Schalke should've done them some good, but they are not strong enough to beat Hoffenheim.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-0 FC Koln