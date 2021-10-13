Hoffenheim vs FC Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will kick off with Hoffenheim hosting FC Koln at the PreZero Arena on Friday night.

Hoffenheim have been in rather disappointing form lately. They were beaten 3-1 by VfB Stuttgart in their last game, their third defeat in their last five games.

Hoffenheim sit 11th in the Bundesliga with just eight points from seven games. They have scored just twice in their last four games and have conceded eight in that period. Hoffenheim will be looking to return to winning ways when they face FC Koln on Friday to kickstart their Bundesliga campaign.

FC Koln picked up a well-deserved 3-1 win over newly-promoted Greuther Furth last time out, ending a run of three consecutive draws in the league. FC Koln went a goal behind in the first 10 minutes of the game but replied superbly with three second-half goals.

FC Koln are sixth in the Bundesliga table and have picked up 12 points so far. They have lost just one league game, a 3-2 defeat to defending champions Bayern Munich. FC Koln will be looking to continue their good form on Friday.

Hoffenheim vs FC Koln Head-to-Head

There have been 25 meetings between Hoffenheim and FC Koln in the past. Hoffenheim have won 11 of those games while FC Koln have won eight. Six of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga last season in a game in which Hoffenheim won 3-0.

Hoffenheim Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

FC Koln Form Guide: W-D-D-D-W

Hoffenheim vs FC Koln Team News

Hoffenheim

Ermin Bicakcic, Christoph Baumgartner and Benjamin Hubner have all been ruled out with injuries and will not be available for selection.

Havard Nordtveit has begun his recovery but is unlikely to feature.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner, Christoph Baumgartner

Doubtful: Havard Nordtveit

Suspended: None

FC Koln

Jannes Horn, Ellyes Skhiri and Jan Thielmann are out with injuries. Tim Lemperle is recovering from an injury but may not be available against Hoffenheim.

Injured: Jannes Horn, Ellyes Skhiri, Jan Thielmann

Doubtful: Tim Lemperle

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs FC Koln Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oliver Baumann; David Raum, Chris Richards, Kevin Vogt, Pavel Kaderabek; Florian Grillitsch, Diadie Samassekou, Dennis Geiger; Andrej Kramaric, Sargis Adamyan, Ihlas Bebou

FC Koln Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tim Horn; Jonas Hector, Rafael Czichos, Jorge Mere, Benno Schmitz; Dejan Ljubicic, Florian Kainz, Ondrej Duda, Mark Uth; Sebastian Andersson, Anthony Modeste

Hoffenheim vs FC Koln Prediction

Hoffenheim have won just one of their last six Bundesliga games and have failed to score in two of their last four. The hosts, however, are unbeaten in their last eight games against FC Koln.

FC Koln, on the other hand, are unbeaten in five straight games and should extend that run to six games on Friday. We expect this match to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-1 FC Koln

Edited by Peter P