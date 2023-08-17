Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19th 2023

Hoffenheim and Freiburg get their 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign underway on Saturday when they go head-to-head at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

Having failed to win the last four meetings between the sides, Die Kraichgauer will head into the season opener looking to get one over the visitors.

Hoffenheim cruised through the opening round of the new DFB Pokal campaign as they thrashed third-tier Lubeck 4-1 last Monday.

This followed a somewhat disappointing pre-season, where they managed just two wins in their six friendly matches while losing three and claiming one draw.

Hoffenheim will head into the weekend looking to pick up from where they dropped off against Lubeck as they aim for a top-half finish in the Bundesliga this season.

Freiburg, on the other hand, enjoyed an impressive 2022-23 campaign as they finished fifth in the Bundesliga table and reached the semi-final of the DFB Pokal.

Like Hoffenheim, Christian Streich’s side got up and running in the new DFB Pokal campaign as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Oberachern last Sunday.

Freiburg are now unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since the start of pre-season.

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides, Freiburg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hoffenheim have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Freiburg are currently on a four-game unbeaten run against the C, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in December 2021.

Die Kraichgauer are unbeaten in three of their last four matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and one draw since mid-May.

Streich’s side have lost three of their last four away games across all competitions, with last weekend’s win at Oberachern being the exception.

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Prediction

Hoffenheim and Freiburg kicked off the new campaign with a win and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Freiburg have enjoyed the better of this fixture in recent years and we fancy them holding out for a share of the spoils at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-1 Freiburg

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven clashes between the teams)