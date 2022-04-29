Hoffenheim vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Champions League hopefuls Freiburg will travel to the Rhein-Neckar-Arena to face Hoffenheim this Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Christian Streich’s side are two points behind RB Leipzig, who occupy the final Champions League spot in the league table.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, had the chance to finish in the top four a few weeks ago. But their recent run of form means a place in the UEFA Europa League or the UEFA Conference League is a more realistic target in the coming weeks.

Sebastian Hoeness’ side have picked up just two points from their last five league games and are currently eighth in the league. They are four points behind Union Berlin, who occupy the UEFA Conference League spot.

They still have a mathematical chance of finishing fifth in the league, but will have to beat Freiburg, who currently occupy fifth position.

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two teams is not heavily one-sided. While Hoffenheim have won this fixture six times, Freiburg have won it seven times.

There have been a lot of draws in this fixture as the two sides have shared the spoils 10 times.

Hoffenheim form guide: L-L-L-D-D

Freiburg form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Team News

Hoffenheim

Ermin Bicakcic is still not fit enough to appear for Hoffenheim. Hoeness confirmed that Chris Richards, Havard Nordtveit, Marco John, Florian Grillitsch and Benjamin Hubner are all injured. Dennis Geiger is doubtful.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Chris Richards, Havard Nordtveit, Marco John, Florian Grillitsch, Benjamin Hubner

Doubtful: Dennis Geiger

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Nils Petersen and Manuel Gulde are not expected to start against Hoffenheim as they are not fully fit. Yannik Keitel and Kevin Schade are still injured.

SC Freiburg @scfreiburg

Injured: Yannik Keitel, Kevin Schade

Doubtful: Nils Petersen, Manuel Gulde

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Predicted Lineups

Hoffenheim Probable XI (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Kevin Akpoguma; David Raum, Diadie Samassekou, Angelo Stiller, Ihlas Bebou; Andrei Kramaric, Jacob Bruun Larsen; Georginio Rutter

Freiburg Probable XI (4-4-2): Mark Flekken; Christian Gunter, Nico Schlotterbeck, Philipp Lienhart, Lukas Kubler; Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein, Roland Sallai, Vincenzo Grifo; Lucas Holer, Ermedin Demirovic

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Prediction

Hoffenheim will not find it easy against Freiburg, who are one of the best defensive teams in the league.

We expect Streich’s side to pick up a vital away win and boost their Champions League qualification hopes come Saturday.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-2 Freiburg

