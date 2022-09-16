Hoffenheim vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Hoffenheim will host Freiburg at the PreZero Arena on Sunday afternoon in the seventh gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts have enjoyed a largely solid campaign so far. They returned to winning way, beating ten-man Mainz 4-1 at home, with four different players getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

Hoffenheim have picked up 12 points from six games this season and sit fourth in the league table. They are just two points behind league leaders Union Berlin and will leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Freiburg, meanwhile, are in brilliant form at the moment and have emerged as early title contenders. They are coming off a goalless draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in their last league outing before bouncing back in midweek with a 3-0 win at Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League.

The visitors are second in the standings with 13 points and will look to go top with a win this weekend.

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

There have been 28 meetings between Hoffenheim and Freiburg. The hosts have won seven of those games, while Freiburg have won 11. There have been ten draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which the Breisgau-Brasilianer won 4-3.

Hoffenheim Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Freiburg Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Team News

Hoffenheim

The hosts will be without Philipp Pentke, Ihlas Bebou, Benjamin Hubner and Ermin Bicakcic this weekend because of injury.

Injured: Philipp Pentke, Ihlas Bebou, Benjamin Hubner, Ermin Bicakcic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Freiburg

Rolland Sallai, Lucas Holer and Kimberly Ezekwem are all injured and will not feature for the visitors this weekend.

Injured: Rolland Sallai, Lucas Holer, Kimberly Ezekwem

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Predicted XIs

Hoffenheim (3-4-3): Oliver Baumann; Ozan Kabak, Kevin Vogt, Kevin Akpoguma; Robert Skov, Grischa Promel, Dennis Geiger, Angelino; Christoph Baumgartner; Georginio Rutter, Andrej Kramaric

Freiburg (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Christian Gunter, Philipp Lienhart, Matthias Ginter, Kiliann Sildillia; Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein; Vincenzo Grifo, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Ritsu Doan; Michael Gregoritsch

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Prediction

Hoffenheim have won all but one of their last five league games. They have a perfect record at home this season, winning all three games and will look to extend that streak this weekend.

Freiburg, meanwhile, are on a six-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their nine across competitions. They are on a five-game winning streak on the road but mighthave to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-2 Freiburg

