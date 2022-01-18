Hoffenheim vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

Round 16 fixtures of the DFB-Pokal will take place this week and in the final game of the ongoing round Hoffenheim host Freiburg at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Wednesday.

The hosts suffered their first loss in eight league games in their previous Bundesliga outing as Union Berlin overcame them 2-1 on Saturday. They secured a place in the round of 16 with a comprehensive 5-1 win over Holstein Kiel in the second round fixture in October.

Freiburg also suffered a loss in their league outing over the weekend as they were humbled 5-1 by Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. They set a date with the hosts with a hard-fought win on penalties over Vfl Osnabruck.

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

There have been 26 encounters between the two sides so far, with all but three taking place in the German top-flight. The fixture is a closely contested one, as Freiburg have nine wins to their name while the hosts are also not far behind with seven wins.

The spoils have been shared 10 times between the two sides. They last met at the Europa-Park Stadion in December in a league fixture. Chirs Richards' injury-time winner gave Die Kraichgauer a 2-1 win.

Hoffenheim form guide (Bundesliga): L-W-D-D-W

Freiburg form guide (Bundesliga): L-D-W-D-L

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Team News

Hoffenheim

Ermin Bicakcic is a long-term absentee and is recovering from an ACL injury. Kasim Adams, Robert Skov and Pavel Kaderabek are the other injury concerns for manager Sebastian Hoeneß.

Mijat Gačinović is a doubt for the game, while Marco John and Florian Grillitsch tested positive for COVID-19 and need to undergo testing ahead of the game.

Diadie Samassekou is currently with Mali's national team in the ongoing AFCON tournament and remains unavailable.

Injured: Ermin Bickacic, Robert Skov, Pavel Kaderabek, Kasim Adams

Doubtful: Mijat Gačinović

Unavailable: Diadie Samassekou (International duty - AFCON), Marco John, Florian Grillitsch (Both COVID-19)

Suspended: None

Freiburg

The Schlotterbeck brothers Keven and Nico are expected to miss the game on account of gastrointestinal problems and a positive COVID-19 test respectively.

Mark Flekken and Kiliann Sildillia are the two other players expected to miss the game on account of COVID-19.

Injured: Keven Schlotterbeck

Doubtful: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Kiliann Sildillia, Nico Schlotterbeck, Mark Flekken

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-3): Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Chris Richards, Kevin Vogt; Kevin Akpoguma, Christoph Baumgartner, Dennis Geiger, David Raum; Andrej Kramaric, Munas Dabbur, Ilhas Bebou

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Uphoff; Lukas Kubler, Philipp Lienhart, Manuel Gulde, Christian Gunter; Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Roland Sallai, Vincenzo Grifo; Ermedin Demirovic, Jeong Woo-yeong

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg Prediction

Hoffenheim have been defeated just once at home this season and have managed to keep two clean sheets in their last five outings. Freiburg, on the other hand, have three losses in their last five away fixtures.

When the two sides meet on Wednesday a win for the hosts is likely but the odds of a clean sheet are slim.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Freiburg.

Edited by Ashwin