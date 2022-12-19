Hoffenheim vs Greuther Furth Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20, 2022 

Hoffenheim will host Greuther Furth on Tuesday (December 20) at the Dietmar-Hopp-Stadion in a friendly.

The hosts have endured a rather difficult campaign, dropping off the pace after a fairly decent start to their season. Hoffenheim lost 2-1 at home to Wolfsburg in their last league outing and will feel they deserved more from the game after being the more dominant side in attack. Hoffenheim will play the third of three friendlies this week.

Greuther, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their opponents this season but have begun to string together results under new manager Alexander Zorniger. They played out a 1-1 draw against Darmstadt in their last competitive game, holding on to a sole point after Gideon Jung's second-half dismissal.

Tuesday's game will mark their final game of the year.

Hoffenheim vs Greuther Furth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Hoffenheim and Greuther. The hosts have won six of those games, while the visitors have won twice.

There have been four draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Hoffenheim are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture.

Four of Furth's five league defeats this season have come on the road.

Die Kraichgauer have picked up 10 points at home in the Bundesliga this season, the third-fewest in the German top flight.

The hosts have scored 22 league goals this season, the second-highest of all teams in the bottom half of the Bundesliga standings.

Hoffenheim vs Greuther Furth Prediction

Hoffenheim are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in five games. They have won their last two games at home and will look to extend that streak this week.

Greuther, meanwhile, are on a five-game unbeaten streak, winning four and drawing the other. They have, however, struggled away from home this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Greuther Furth

Hoffenheim vs Greuther Furth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hoffenheim

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All of the hosts' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in Hoffenheim's last six games.)

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes