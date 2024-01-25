Hoffenheim vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

Hoffenheim and Heidenheim set out in search of their first Bundesliga win of the year when they lock horns at the PreZero Arena on Saturday. Separated by just two points, we anticipate a thrilling mid-table clash between the two sides in a race for a spot in Europe.

Hoffenheim failed to stop the rot last Saturday when they suffered a 3-2 defeat against Freiburg at the Europa-Park Stadion. Pellegrino Matarazzo’s men have now failed to win their last five matches, picking up one draw and losing four — including three defeats in as many matches since the turn of the year.

Despite their recent slump in form, Hoffenheim remain in the European qualification picture as they sit eighth in the Bundesliga table, four points off the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Heidenheim, on the other hand, were involved in a share of the spoils for the second successive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg last time out.

With that result, Frank Schmidt’s side have now gone six straight matches without defeat in all competitions, picking up four wins and two draws since December’s 2-1 loss against RB Leipzig.

Having secured promotion from the second tier last season, Heidenheim have enjoyed an impressive debut in the top flight as they sit ninth in the table with 22 points from 18 games.

Hoffenheim vs Heidenheim Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Heidenheim hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, compared to Hoffenheim’s two victories.

Their most recent encounter ended in a five-goal thriller, with Matarazzo’s men scoring three goals in the final 13 minutes to claim a 3-2 victory at the Voith Arena.

Hoffenheim are on a five-game winless run, losing four and claiming one draw since a 3-1 victory over Bochum on December 8.

Heidenheim have won just one of their last 11 away matches across all competitions while losing eight and picking up two draws since August.

Hoffenheim are winless in five of their last six home matches since late September, losing three and claiming two draws in that time.

Hoffenheim vs Heidenheim Prediction

Hoffenheim have stumbled into the new year and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result. However, we see them struggling against an in-form Heidenheim side who have picked up four wins and two draws in their last six outings.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-1 Heidenheim

Hoffenheim vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Heidenheim’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the visitors’ last seven outings)