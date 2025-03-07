Hoffenheim vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Hoffenheim host Heidenheim at the PreZero Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga. The hosts picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bochum in their last match.

Bayern Munich-bound Tom Bischof rifled home a fortuitous strike to clinch a much needed three points for Christian Ilzer's side. Die Kraichgauer are 13th in the Bundesliga with 25 points.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, lost 3-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach in their last match to drop to last in the standings with 15 points.

Hoffenheim vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Hoffenheim and Heidenheim since 2016. Both sides have won two games apiece.

Hoffenheim are undefeated in four games in the fixture.

Heidenheim are without a clean sheet in 10 games across competitions.

Hoffenheim have picked up 12 points at home in the Bundesliga this season. Only three teams have managed fewer, two of which currently occupy the drop zone.

Frank Schmidt's men have conceded 50 goals in the top flight this season, the second-highest in the division, behind Holstein Kiel (57).

Hoffenheim vs Heidenheim Prediction

Hoffenheim have won two of their last three games after winning one of their previous five. They are, however, winless in eight competitive games at the PreZero Arena.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four matches and seven of their last nine. They are without an away league win since October and could see their struggles continue on Sunday.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Heidenheim

Hoffenheim vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hoffenheim

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last nine matches.)

