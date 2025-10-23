Hoffenheim vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Hoffenheim will face Heidenheim at the PreZero Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the Bundesliga this season, but remain on course to improve on their 15th-place finish last season as they sit eighth in the table with 10 points.
They beat St. Pauli 3-0 in their last match, with Bazoumana Toure and Andrej Kramaric netting quickfire goals early in the second half before Grischa Promel came off the bench to seal the points for Die Kraichgauer 10 minutes from normal time.
Heidenheim, meanwhile, have struggled for results this season and will need to make significant improvements in the coming weeks to push out of the drop zone. They played out a 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen last time out, with Stefan Schimmer and Jonas Föhrenbach getting on the scoresheet in the second half to clinch a well-deserved point for Frank Schmidt's men.
The visitors sit 17th in the league table with just four points and could finish the gameweek at the bottom of the pile should they fail to win on Saturday.
Hoffenheim vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been seven meetings between Hoffenheim and Heidenheim. Both sides have won two games apiece, with their other three contests ending level.
- Each of the last three meetings between the two teams have ended in draws.
- Heidenheim are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the German top flight this season with a goal tally of six after seven matches.
- Hoffenheim are one of two teams in the Bundesliga this term yet to pick up a point on home turf.
- Heidenheim are one of five teams in the German top flight this season yet to register a clean sheet.
Hoffenheim vs Heidenheim Prediction
Die Kraichgauer's latest result ended a three-game winless streak, and they will now be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have, however, lost their last five games on home turf and will be desperate for a positive result on Saturday.
Frank Schmidt's side were impressive in their draw with Bremen last time out and will be looking to build on that performance on Saturday. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the visitors lose this one.
Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Heidenheim
Hoffenheim vs Heidenheim Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Hoffenheim to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)